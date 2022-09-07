ISDE Six Days Enduro Auvergne-Rhone Alpes France

Steve Holcombe

Factory 430 RR

“First and foremost, I want to express my happiness for having led, together with my teammates, to the victory of the British national team, which had been missing since 1953. I am happy with my performance throughout the six days of competition. I am not yet in one hundred percent physical condition but I think that for the last of the Absolute and the last round of the World Enduro Championship I will be able to express myself at my best.

The French Six Days was a wonderful experience and the race course, with its incredible, technical, and high-speed special stages, thrilled me from day one.

My bike’s performance was perfect throughout the six days of the race and for this, I want to thank my mechanic Luca and the entire Beta Factory Enduro Team.”