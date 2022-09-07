ISDE Six Days Enduro Auvergne-Rhone Alpes France

ISDE – 6 Day Enduro

France

August 29th – September 3rd, 2022
The 96th Edition of the ISDE Six Days Enduro took place in Auvergne-Rhone Alpes region of France. Beta Enduro GP rider Steve Holcombe competed in the series for Team Great Britain. Holcombe was instrumental in the success of the team achieving great results each day from determined riding. The team took the lead on the second day of competition and never looked back, handing Britain their first win in the ISDE since 1953.

 

Results:

Great Britain

1st Place

Italy

2nd Place

Spain

3rd Place

Steve Holcombe

Factory 430 RR

“First and foremost, I want to express my happiness for having led, together with my teammates, to the victory of the British national team, which had been missing since 1953. I am happy with my performance throughout the six days of competition. I am not yet in one hundred percent physical condition but I think that for the last of the Absolute and the last round of the World Enduro Championship I will be able to express myself at my best.

The French Six Days was a wonderful experience and the race course, with its incredible, technical, and high-speed special stages, thrilled me from day one.

My bike’s performance was perfect throughout the six days of the race and for this, I want to thank my mechanic Luca and the entire Beta Factory Enduro Team.”
