WorldSBK Team Ready for Magny-Cours after Summer Break

After the long summer break, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is eager to get the seventh round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship campaign at Magny-Cours underway.

Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane enter the second half of the season with a desire to translate their race potential into strong finishes on French soil.

Although results have not always gone his way this year, Gerloff enjoyed a promising Race 2 at Most last time out, and the American is confident of closing the gap to the front this weekend.

On the other side of the box, Nozane was happy with the progress made during the Czech round, and is now looking to bounce back after the five-week break to challenge for top 10 finishes.

Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday after the Free Practice sessions and Superpole qualifier, with Race 2 starting at the exact same time the next day, following the Superpole Race at 11:00.

Garrett Gerloff:

“First of all, it’s nice to be back! I cannot wait to be back on track, I feel recharged after the break. I hope the weather stays clear, but we’re ready for every condition. We didn’t have an easy time in the first half of the season, but it’s time to turn the tables starting at Magny-Cours.”

Kohta Nozane:

“The summer break is finally over; I can’t wait to come back on track. We’ve had some tough times in the first half of the season, but we enjoyed some good weekends with strong pace and now it’s time to translate that into results. Last year Magny-Cours was not our easiest round, but we’re ready to fight and do our best.”