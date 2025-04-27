Italian Championship MX Round 3 Montevarchi

• Alessandro Lupino unlucky in race one, takes the Desmo250 MX to 3rd place in race two

•The Beddini Racing Ducati Corse Factory MX2 Team rider still second in the championship

The third round of the Italian Pro Prestige MX2 Championship was held today with ideal weather conditions on the Miravalle track in Montevarchi, in Tuscany, with an unprecedented format, with both practice and races held on Sunday only, in respect of the mourning for the passing of Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Alessandro Lupino, who returned to race the Desmo250 MX after having successfully competed in the MXGP Swiss Grand Prix with the Desmo450 MX, took the second best lap time in practice but since that had a difficult day due to a virus that weakened him, forcing him to compete in difficult physical conditions.

The reigning Italian MX1 Champion, was forced to retire in race one due to a problem with a wheel and lined up at the start of the second moto determined to recover as many points as possible for the championship. After starting close to the top 10, Alessandro recovered several positions in the first laps, continuing to ride with a very good pace with excellent lap times, until he reached the championship leader, engaging in a duel that lasted until the finish line that he crossed in third place, for a tenth overall of the day. With three races to go, Lupino is still second in the championship and the next race will be held on May 17 and 18, on the Cingoli track, in the Marche region.

Alessandro Lupino: “It was a tough weekend, because I’ve had a fever for the last three days and I don’t feel well at all. I caught a virus last week and I was feverish and very weak but despite this, in practice I was fast and I got the second time. In the first heat, unfortunately, the start wasn’t the best and then during the first lap a problem forced us to retire. In the second moto, the start was better but as I didn’t race the first fraction, I didn’t have the right pace to push in the first laps. I only found it in the final and I still finished third, recovering several positions and consolidating the second place in the championship.”