Jonathan Rea to Miss Opening Round of 2025 WorldSBK season

Monday 17th February – 18:00 AEDT

Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team) will miss the opening round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship after a crash on the first day of testing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Rea fell on the exit of Turn 2 in the closing stages of Monday’s first two-hour test session. He was taken to the circuit medical centre, before being transferred to Cowes for further assessment where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures to the left foot. He will take no further part in testing or the upcoming race weekend.