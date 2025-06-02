Josh Herrin picture perfect with two wins on Ducati Panigale V4 R to celebrate a new start in life

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 1, 2025 — It’s not every week that your wife delivers two healthy twin daughters, and you bring home two healthy MotoAmerica Superbike race wins, but that’s exactly what happened to Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati) this weekend at the third round of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Road America.

After a steady start over the first two rounds, Herrin needed to light his championship fire in Wisconsin, and that’s precisely what he did, taking the number one Ducati Panigale V4 R to his first win of the season in race one after a tense battle with Cameron Beaubier.

Beaubier made a lunge at turn one with two laps to go but ran wide, allowing Herrin to seal the deal and catapult himself back into championship contention.

Herrin and Beaubier battled once again in race two, but Beaubier lost the front at the long turns nine and 10.

That let Herrin escape for a relatively easy win, and what’s more, he closed right up in the championship to be just two points off the lead heading into round four at The Ridge Motorsports Park.

2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship After Round Three

P1 – Cameron Beaubier, 111

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 109

P3 – Bobby Fong, 96

P4 – Jake Gagne, 93

P5 – Richie Escalante, 57

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#1)

“I wasn’t expecting to get two wins, that’s for sure,” Herrin said. “Cam (Beaubier) was strong all weekend, but I guess on race pace, I was doing more laps, and I was just more comfortable.

“Coming into this weekend, I told my guys I didn’t want Qualifying 1 on Friday to be a qualifying run. That had to be a practice run where we nailed the set-up and then Qualifying 2 on Saturday was the one to go for a grid spot.

“I was really happy with that procedure as I even ran a race tire at the end of Q2 on Saturday, so I am super happy with how everything worked out. Two new babies, two new race wins. I can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Round four of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship is scheduled for June 27-29 at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington on June 27-29.