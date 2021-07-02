KTM DOUBLES-DOWN FOR THE YOUTH AT MICHELIN GRAND PRIX OF STYRIA

The ‘DOUBLE-UP’ campaign is aimed at welcoming the youth back to the track after months of being confined to watching racing from the couch.

Building on the hype of welcoming back spectators to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, KTM is launching its DOUBLE-UP campaign, offering youngsters the opportunity to be part of THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE with a buy one, get one free offer. This makes it a great opportunity for any parent to share this high-speed, high-adrenaline event with a son or daughter – for half the price, for double the action.

To take advantage of this special offer, you’ll need to click through to THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE Website and follow the details to secure a promotion code, which is redeemable at the GP Ticketshop, which will earn you one of 2000 free tickets.

This promotion is limited to the first 2000 tickets sales only – so fans are urged to lock in their holeshot devices and double the pace to celebrate this epic return to racing for the fans!