The last event of the WorldSBK “triple-header” will be staged this weekend at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal. It will be the eleventh round of the 2021 WorldSBK season, the last in Europe before the two intercontinental trips to Argentina (15/17 October) and Indonesia (19-21 November).



Scott Redding, fresh from a convincing Sunday at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) where he scored two podium finishes, getting close to victory in Race 2, will try to keep the race open for the title even though the gap to the championship lead is quite large (74 points).



Michael Ruben Rinaldi‘s objective will be to return to the fight for the podium and defend the fourth position in the championship standings shared – before the Portuguese Round – with Locatelli (Yamaha).



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“To be honest I have to admit that Portiamo is not one of my favourite circuits. Last year we took a podium finish on Sunday and we’ll certainly try again this weekend even though it won’t be easy. It will be important to have a good qualifying session.



Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I’m happy to be back on track after a really difficult weekend, in many ways, like the one at Jerez. I like Portimao’s track: there are some very special corners and some ups and downs that make it fun to ride on this circuit. There are all the conditions to have a good race”.