The Lost Way enduro 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt and Alfredo Gomez are all set to take on Hixpania Hard Enduro, the seventh and penultimate round of the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. The Spanish event promises three days of challenging racing, culminating in the tough, multi-lap ‘The Lost Way’ enduro on Sunday, October 3.

Despite finishing as runner-up at the previous round of the series, Billy Bolt was frustrated not to have taken the win. However, the young Brit still brought his TE 300i home ahead of his closest championship rival and re-took the lead in the series standings. On top form, and with three wins from six races, the 24-year-old will be aiming to claim a fourth victory at Hixpania, and extend his points advantage ahead of the final round in Germany at the end of October.

Alfredo Gomez knows his way around the Aguilar de Campoo area having won Hixpania Hard Enduro in 2016, as well as coming painfully close in 2019 after topping the first two days of racing. Although fans are not permitted to attend the race this year due to Covid restrictions, the experienced Spaniard will still be looking to impress at his home event to ultimately move up the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship leaderboard, where he currently lies sixth.

Taking place over three days of racing from October 1-3, the 2021 edition of Hixpania Hard Enduro will challenge competitors with an endurocross and a three-lap cross-country qualifier before they face the main event – The Lost Way hard enduro on Sunday. The first to cross the line on Sunday will be crowned winner of the event and earn themselves 20 valuable FIM Hard Enduro World Championship points.

Billy Bolt: “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve raced Hixpania, so I’m definitely looking forward to going back to Spain and having a go. The event is really tough with three very different days of racing – a superenduro, a pretty high-speed cross-country, and then the big, intense final on Sunday. I’d say the format suits me, and the event should deliver some good racing as there are plenty of guys that can get in the mix. It’s difficult to plan any kind of strategy for a race like this. You don’t know what will happen over the three days, or how your opponents will perform. I think if I can stay out of trouble, make the right decisions in the races, hopefully it will all go well, and I can come out on Sunday with a bit more of a points lead before Germany.”

Alfredo Gomez: “It’s my home race and one that I’ve normally done well at with a win and a couple of podiums, so I’m hoping for another good event this year, too. At the last edition in 2019, I won the first two days but then had some problems on Sunday that cost me the win. I want to make up for that and that’s motivated me even more for this year’s race. I’m happy with the bike, my team, and I’m feeling really good, so let’s see what happens on the weekend.”

