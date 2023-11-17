Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Signs Chris Canning as Support Rider

Beta USA has signed Chris Canning as a support team rider. Canning will compete in the J-Day Series, as well as select Outdoor MX Nationals Races for Beta Racing. Chris has been riding since 3 years old and professionally now for 11 years. This year at Southwick Outdoor National, Canning rode to a seventh-place finish.
“We are very excited to have Chris Canning join the Beta team. Chris has had a very solid 2023 season in JDAY Off-Road and we look forward to replicating that in 2024 alongside him.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Chris Canning | Southwick, Mass
| Race Bike – Factory 300 RX
“Super excited to be racing for Beta this season, to be part of such a prestigious brand is an honor and I cant wait to get to the races!”
About Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA, Inc. is the United States distributor of Beta Motorcycles. Beta Motorcycles has been a family-owned company since 1905, producing Italian motorcycles manufactured at their factory in Florence, Italy. Beta Motorcycles are known for their rideability and premium performance. Beta USA, Inc. imports and distributes Enduro, Trials, Dual Sport, and Motocross motorcycles to over 200 dealerships nationwide.
