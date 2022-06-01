2022 rendition of Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro

Round 4 of the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series brought on some challenging conditions in Little Hocking, Ohio over the weekend and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker rose to the occasion, securing a third-place podium finish after more than four hours of brutal racing. Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported Ryder Leblond battled for the lead all day, claiming a hard-fought runner-up finish at the 2022 rendition of the Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers.

With hot and muddy race conditions, Haaker maintained a smooth and steady pace over the course of four hours to ease his way to a comfortable podium finish at the fourth round of racing.

“After four hours of racing in the Ohio mud, I finished with a third place on the podium,” Haaker said. “It was a tough day with challenging conditions. For me personally, I was having a tough time adapting and really just rode as smoothly and within my limits as much as possible. As usual, everything on the bike and team was great, I just have to be better. Simple as that.”

Round 5: June 11 – Norden, California

Overall Pro Results – Bad Medicine at Fallen Timbers

1. Trystan Hart (KTM)

2. Ryder Leblond (HQV)

3. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing