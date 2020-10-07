Fantic Motor and Yamaha Motor Europe reinforce their strategic partnership

Fantic Motor and Yamaha Motor Europe announced their intended decision to reinforce their strategic partnership, based on the joint intention that Fantic Motor acquires 100% of the shares in Motori Minarelli by end of 2020. This operation provides a strengthening of the existing Yamaha Motor and Fantic Motor synergy to move the collaboration between the two companies to the next level in the fields of Motorcycle and e-mobility.

This partnership – based on the common key values of honesty, consistency, innovation, and product excellence – is creating stronger synergies between the Fantic Motor deep market knowledge, innovation and proactivity, and the Yamaha Motor reputation, high quality, and strong manufacturing expertise.

On the other hand, this important partnership will allow Motori Minarelli to further increase know how on engines and e-powertrain, widen the production range, enter in the e-mobility segment and reinforce Fantic Motor’s market competitiveness while safeguarding the current employment levels. As a result of this acquisition Fantic will benefit from Motori Minarelli a skilled workforce, an updated industrial asset to support its growth, the increase of Industrial and R&D capacity, and the access to selected Yamaha engines and components with the latest technologies.

This operation is also in line with Yamaha Motor’s global engine manufacturing strategy, already underway, which leverages on the increase of efficiency through the global deployment of engine platforms, and on the optimization of production capacity through the consolidation of the combustion engine manufacturing in the main volume markets.

The long-term partnership between Yamaha Motor and Fantic Motor will create the conditions for a smooth transition to the new business plan and will allow Motori Minarelli to continue in its mission of supplying engines and supporting its current Customers and to be perfectly positioned to implement new business activities and expands its operation and supply range in the future, inside the Fantic Motor’s production framework while maintaining its identity.

The deal is intended to be completed by the end of the year subject to the completion of the consultation of the European Works Council of Yamaha Motor Europe and information to the Local Works Council of Motori Minarelli.