The 2024 Beta Demo POD program is out in full swing! Beta dealers put on local demo rides with eight different models to ride at each event. All riders must sign up with the Beta dealer of their choice. Click the link below to see the details and current dates. Dates can change and new locations added throughout the year so make sure you check back often for an updated schedule.
If your local dealer is not listed, please reach out to them to see if they plan participating in the Demo POD program.
Starting in November 2023!
Ride the models listed below at your local Beta Dealer’s Demo Day and discover Beta Rideability
