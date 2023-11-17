The 2024 Beta Demo POD program is out in full swing! Beta dealers put on local demo rides with eight different models to ride at each event. All riders must sign up with the Beta dealer of their choice. Click the link below to see the details and current dates. Dates can change and new locations added throughout the year so make sure you check back often for an updated schedule. If your local dealer is not listed, please reach out to them to see if they plan participating in the Demo POD program. Starting in November 2023! Ride the models listed below at your local Beta Dealer’s Demo Day and discover Beta Rideability

ENDURO DEMO DAY MODELS XTRAINER / 200 RR Race Edition / 250 RR / 300 RR / 350 RR / 390 RS / 430 RR Race Edition / 480 RR TRIALS DEMO DAY MODELS EVO 200 / EVO 250 / EVO 300 / EVO 300 4-STROKE

Inquire Directly with a Dealership for more info on their event or to sign up WEEKEND OF: DEALERSHIP CITY STATE PHONE TYPE OF DEMO 11/4/2023 MOTOADVENTURE Loveland CO 970-669-5377 ENDURO 11/4/2023 D & K CYCLE Cottonwood AZ 928-649-8822 ENDURO 11/11/2023 CYCLE TECH Fremont IA 641-632-8201 ENDURO 11/11/2023 BIG COUNTRY MOTORSPORTS Magnolia TX 281-356-2506 ENDURO 11/18/2023 3-RING CYCLES Clovis NM 575-760-7312 ENDURO 11/18/2023 PONY POWERSPORTS Westerville OH 614-212-7888 ENDURO 11/25/2023 ADVENTURE OFFROAD Leoma TN 931-852-5445 ENDURO 11/25/2023 MASON TRACTOR Hiawassee GA 706-970-3077 ENDURO/TRIALS 12/2/2023 S&T CYCLES Clanton AL 205-755-1001 ENDURO 12/2/2023 FRED CUMMINGS MOTORSPORTS Bakersfield CA 661-324-9695 ENDURO 12/09/2023 PRO ACTION MOTORCYCLES Hopkinsville KY 270-348-7648 ENDURO 12/16/2023 LMS MOTORSPORTS Grants Pass OR 541-476-5677 ENDURO/TRIALS 2/03/2024 C & D CYCLE San Diego CA 858-277-3298 ENDURO 2/03/2024 PRIORITY 1 POWERSPORTS Fort Pierce FL 772-448-8555 ENDURO 2/10/2024 SIMI VALLEY CYCLES Simi Valley CA 805-522-3434 ENDURO 3/2/2024 SAN MARCOS MC San Marcos TX 512-392-5220 ENDURO/TRIALS 3/2/2024 HIGH-THOM MOTORS Thomasville NC 336-474-0443 ENDURO 3/9/2024 BAXLEY’S MOTORCYCLE & ATV Benton AR 501-794-5852 ENDURO 3/9/2024 DAN’S MOTORSPORTS OUTLET Salem OR 503-385-8108 ENDURO 3/16/2024 EDWARDS MOTORSPORTS Council Bluffs IA 712-366-8400 ENDURO 3/16/2024 HONDA KAWASAKI MODESTO Modesto CA 209-529-5425 ENDURO 3/23/2024 MOTO HOUSE GRAND JUNCTION Grand Junction CO 970-243-7730 ENDURO 3/23/2024 NORTHSTATE POWERSPORTS Chico CA 530-342-4216 ENDURO 3/30/2024 MAD BRO POWERSPORTS Moab UT 435-259-6232 ENDURO 3/30/2024 AUBURN EXTREME POWERSPORTS Auburn CA 530-885-7105 ENDURO 4/6/2024 BIG 4 CYCLE Evansville IN 812-476-8801 ENDURO 4/6/2024 FACTORY POWERSPORTS Saint George UT 435-628-5281 ENDURO/TRIALS 4/13/2024 ADRENALINE CYCLES London KY 606-258-0005 ENDURO 4/13/2024 OCEAN COUNTY POWERSPORTS Toms River NJ 732-914-9104 ENDURO 4/20/2024 RIDGELINE MOTORSPORTS Vernal UT 435-789-7433 ENDURO 4/20/2024 FASTOYS Kalispell MT 406-257-8697 ENDURO 4/27/2024 KNOX ENDURO Knoxville TN 865-308-0330 ENDURO 4/27/2023 APEX SPORTS Colorado Springs CO 719-475-2437 ENDURO/TRIALS 5/4/2024 BAK BMW/BETA Sioux City IA 712-258-7900 ENDURO 5/4/2024 DONNELL’S MC Independence MO 816-478-9393 ENDURO 5/11/2024 BOYNE VALLEY Bellaire MI 231-350-7220 ENDURO 5/11/2024 MOSITES MOTOSPORTS North Versailles PA 412-376-2300 ENDURO 5/18/2024 CYCLE CITY Escanaba MI 906-786-5834 ENDURO 5/18/2024 UP NORTH POWER Park Rapids MN 218-237-5670 ENDURO 5/25/2024 KOLBY OFFROAD Idaho Falls ID 208-881-9646 ENDURO 5/25/2024 KISSELL MOTORSPORTS Tyrone PA 814-861-7890 ENDURO/TRIALS 6/1/2024 XTREME HEIGHTS Island City OR 541-663-0792 ENDURO 6/1/2024 FIRST BIKE MOTORSPORTS Butler PA 724-287-3052 ENDURO 6/15/2024 ROSCO’S MOTORCYCLE Rapid City SD 605-348-3946 ENDURO/TRIALS 6/22/2024 FLEMINGTON POWERSPORTS Flemington NJ 908-237-0099 ENDURO 6/29/2024 BLITZ MOTORSPORTS Bozeman MT 406-522-7533 ENDURO 7//27/2024 MAD BRO POWERSPORTS Moab UT 435-259-6232 TRIALS-ONLY 7/27/2024 NAULTS POWERSPORTS Manchester NH 603-669-7220 ENDURO