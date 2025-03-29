The Liqui Moly Beta Trials team is ready to start its 2025 campaign. The team returns three riders from 2024 and welcomes four newcomers to the team. In the Pro class, Beta will be represented by Cole Cullins. Still, early in his pro career, Cullins has been training hard as he looks to continue improving in the highly competitive Pro class. A returning teammate of Cullins, Sherman Smith III, will make the jump up to the Expert class from the Junior Expert Sportsman class, a division he dominated a season ago becoming a National Champion. In the Expert Sportsman class, Seth Vorseth returns to the class where he finished runner-up in both the East and West championships. The new members of the team are Chris Buzzelli, Bennett Hubner, Abigail Buzzelli, and Tom Trantow. Chris, was the East Senior Expert Sportsman Champion last year and will look to repeat his success in that class again in 2025. Bennett took home the Junior Sportsman title in the East in 2024. This year he will move up a class to the Junior Expert Sportsman. In the Women’s division, Abigail was the West Champion and will compete in the Women Sportsman class this season. Rounding out the squad is Tom Trantow who will make his debut with the team in the Sportsman class. The season starts off in less than two weeks in Texas for the first and second rounds of the US National MotoTrials Championship Western series. The very next weekend in Califonia the team will be right back in action for rounds 3 & 4 of the west. The rest of the calendar takes the team to Weeping Water, Nebraska for the beginning of the Eastern Series, then on to Tippecanoe, OH to wrap up the East Series and the 2025 NATC season. “I’m looking forward to getting the 2025 season underway. Both our returning and new team members are poised to have a great season ahead. Over half of the riders on the team won championships last season, so this is a talented group of riders. We hope to get off to a great start when we kick off the season in Texas. ” said Ray Peters, Team Manager.