Locatelli Maximises Potential in Sunday Phillip Island Races for Pata Maxus Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli fought hard to record two strong points-paying finishes of sixth and seventh place overall on the last day of competition at the opening round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship at Phillip Island, today.

Aiming to improve his grid position in the 10-lap Superpole Race this morning, “Loka” battled like an animal to stay in touch with the podium group in front and to cross the line in a fine sixth position – to start on the second row in Race 2.

Another tense affair followed in the second flag-to-flag race of the weekend, but the #55 Pata Maxus Yamaha crew completed another flawless pit stop to put Locatelli’s R1 back in the fight as efficiently as possible for the closing laps of the final feature.

There were clear positives from what was a challenging event, especially considering Jonathan Rea’s testing accident earlier in the week. The team can take encouragement that their Italian rider beat 2024’s double race winner Alex Lowes in three straight fights, in Race 2 ultimately finished in a tight group just three seconds back from fourth place.

After returning to Europe next week, Pata Maxus Yamaha will complete a two-day test at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve from 14-15 March, in preparation for the second round of the championship at Portimão later in the month.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Andrea Locatelli – SPRC: P6/ Race 2: P7

“Today, we made a good Superpole Race and we gained some positions for the Race 2 grid. I was quite happy after these 10 laps, I made some good passes and we tried to take a step forward to improve also in Race 2. I was a bit in trouble in the beginning of the long race, fighting especially with the front, but in the second part of the race I recovered well, was able to push harder and I was fast until the end. P7 today, same as yesterday but we need to take the positives, look forward and try to make another step. Now we have the opportunity to ride the bike in Portimao test in less than one month. Let’s recover, bring home all the data because it was a different situation here in Phillip Island compared to last year. I would have liked to be on the podium honestly, I really gave 100% – but this was for us the maximum result today. Anyway, I did my best and my confidence is good, so let’s try again on the next one.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Maxus Yamaha:

“Today’s P6 in the Superpole Race and P7 in Race 2 are again not the outright results that are Yamaha or the team’s target, but – and it’s a big “but” – we have to say congratulations to the team and in particular, Andrea, on two outstanding performances today because I believe we maximised the performance potential. Once again, we deeply missed Jonathan this weekend on all counts. Having two bikes battling in that top five fight would have been better for everyone of course, but right now our focus is sending our absolute best wishes and full support. We’ll be fully ready when JR is able to come back.”