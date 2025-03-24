Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire race to Birmingham Triple Crown podiums

The Birmingham conditions made for a challenging race track, with the dry, hard-packed dirt forcing riders to exercise patience and finesse. Stewart, equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, charged to third place in Race 1 as he worked to overcome a major fall during the afternoon in qualifying.
Second place in Race 2, followed by third in Race 3, was enough to earn Stewart an inspired second position overall on the night, moving him up to fourth place in the overall 450SX series standings.
“I’m really stiff right now after the hit to my hip,” reflected Stewart. “Aside from that, I felt really good today and connected with the whole track. My Team Manager Nate Ramsey mentioned that I looked really good today in practice, and we made a game plan of going out there and giving it our all to see where we ended up, and second place was our spot for tonight!”
For 250SX East Class contender Hampshire, starting the day with the second-fastest qualifying time was quickly converted to the opening Triple Crown Race victory. Second place in Race 2 had the Florida native lined up in position for the overall, before being caught up a first turn fall in Race 3, which saw him fight back to a fifth-place score.
With his 1-2-5 results riding the Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition, Hampshire claimed second overall on the night and he is currently P2 in the standings following five rounds, 10 points outside of the lead.
“Overall, I can’t be too bummed with walking away second tonight,” commented Hampshire. “The first two Main Events were good, and then I just got caught up in the last one there – not a lot I could’ve done, but I’m happy to have clawed back some championship points. We’ve got a weekend off now, so I’m looking forward to Boston and hopefully knocking off a win there.”
Also on the line were the SMX Next contenders in Alabama, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson leading the Main Event before an unfortunate crash with just minutes remaining on the clock dashed his hopes of a podium result.
Next Race:
March 29 – Seattle, Washington
Results 450SX Class – Birmingham
1. Chase Sexton (KTM)
2. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)
9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 10 of 17 rounds
1. Cooper Webb, 211 points
2. Chase Sexton, 203
3. Ken Roczen, 184
4. Malcolm Stewart, 162
7. Justin Barcia, 142
8. Aaron Plessinger, 125
Results 250SX East Class – Birmingham
1. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)
2. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 5 of 10 rounds
1. Tom Vialle, 99 points
2. RJ Hampshire, 89
3. Seth Hammaker, 86
SMX Next Main Event
1. Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki)
2. Luke Fauser (KTM)
3. Tiger Wood (Honda)
19. Landon Gibson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna)