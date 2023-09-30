Manufacturers’ title in WorldSBK and riders’ World title in WorldSSP victory

The first day of racing at the Pirelli Portuguese Round, the penultimate event in the FIM World Superbike Championship, was an absolute success for Ducati. In WorldSBK, thanks to Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), and his Race 1 win, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale took home the Manufacturers’ Title, whereas in WorldSSP, Nicolò Bulega was crowned 2023 World Champion with three races still left to ride in the championship season. In both categories, the riders were able to take full advantage of the solutions brought by Pirelli, particularly the standard SC0, which proved to be fast and consistent. The season is still wide open in the FIM Supersport300 World Championship where the Race 1 win went to Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) on Yamaha. Standard tyres consistent and fast races with high temperatures “The Portimão track is not an easy one. If there were a podium for the circuits where Superbike races which are the most demanding on tyres, it would probably be on the bottom step just behind Phillip Island and Most. For this reason, we covered our bases by also bringing the harder solutions for both the rear and the front. However, at the end of the day, the protagonists were once again the soft SC0 at the rear and the medium SC1 at the front – both standard solutions available for purchase by the public on the market. The SC0 and the SC2 front were hardly used by any riders because they are less competitive than the SC1. Despite the rather high temperatures, tyre performance was extremely consistent and the lap times demonstrate as much. Congratulations to Ducati and their riders for taking home a well-deserved Manufacturers’ Title and to Nicolò Bulega for the world champion title after a season rife with victories where he demonstrated consistency and perseverance from start to finish.” Kawasaki one-two in qualifying: Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) took pole position with a time of 1’39.620 , extremely close to the track record he had set last year, whereas his teammate Alex Lowes finished second. Rounding out the front row was Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) who, however, will start last anyway due to a penalty levied against him in Aragón. This takes Toprak Razgatlioğlu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) from the second to the first row, with Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) occupying the first spot on the second row. At the rear, all the riders used the standard SCX which Pirelli chose for Portimão as the qualifying and Superpole Race tyre instead of the SCQ. At the front, the riders on the front two rows use the standard SC1 .

