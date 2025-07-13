Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team dominate at the Sachsenring

With win number 69, Marc becomes the second-winningest rider in premier class history

Alex Márquez finishes second with the Desmosedici GP of the Gresini Racing Team, completing an all-Ducati podium

The Ducati Lenovo Team emerged victorious in the Grand Prix of Germany as Marc Márquez claimed the win in the 30-lap race at the Sachsenring. Francesco Bagnaia delivered a strong comeback performance to complete the podium in third.

On the day of his 200th Grand Prix in the MotoGP class, Márquez had a perfect start from pole, showing unmatched pace and pulling away in the middle part of the race. It was his seventh Sunday race win of the season and fourth in a row – also making him the only rider to win nine times at the same track in the MotoGP class. Francesco Bagnaia started from eleventh on the grid, made up four places in the early laps, and secured third position in the second half of the race.

As the eleventh Grand Prix of the season comes to a close, Marc Márquez increases his tally to 344 points, extending his lead to 83 points over Alex Márquez. Francesco Bagnaia sits third, 147 points behind his teammate. The Ducati Lenovo Team continues to lead the teams’ standings (541 points), with Ducati also maintaining the top spot in the manufacturers’ standings (393 points).

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to action on Friday, July 18th, at the Automotodrom Brno (Czech Republic) for the twelfth Grand Prix of the season.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“It’s obviously wonderful to celebrate my 200th Grand Prix with a win. I really wanted this victory at the Sachsenring because, as we know, it’s a track that suits me. The asphalt was slippery, but I rode well and stayed focused – something that will be key for the second half of the season. I tried to read the conditions the best I could: there was a bit of tailwind at turn one – not too strong, but enough to force me to change my braking marker – and the rain had washed away some rubber from the track. The crash marks made me concentrate even more.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“Temperatures were lower than last year, but the conditions weren’t easy, with the wind and the reduced grip due to the rain. The front-end was particularly critical at turns 1, 12 and 13, but we managed things as best as we could. It seems like, no matter where I start, I always finish in third – and clearly, we need to change something. We’re making small steps forward, and while it’s not ideal, we recovered positions and scored important points, which is what matters most.”

Claudio Domenicali (Ducati Motor Holding CEO)

“It was another extraordinary day for Ducati at the Sachsenring. It’s never easy, given how strong our rivals are and how close they’re getting, but placing three bikes on the podium once again shows our technological edge – and we’re proud of that. This is a track where Marc has always performed incredibly well, and the confidence he has with the bike right now is amazing. This is his fourth weekend in a row with both Sprint and Sunday wins, and on a circuit he loves, he really showed the difference he can make. Pecco also did a great job after a tough race yesterday in the wet – he regained confidence, and I was happy to see him back on the podium.”