Maxime Renaux Cleared to Race at MXGP of Portugal

After a thorough medical evaluation and impressive progress in his recovery, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has been officially cleared to compete in the MXGP of Portugal this weekend.

Initially taking a cautious approach based on preliminary medical assessments conducted late last week, Renaux has experienced a remarkable turnaround in his condition. Following consultations with his medical team and a successful afternoon spent at a local practice track in Belgium, where he tested his strength and fitness on the bike, Renaux’s improvement has exceeded expectations.

This afternoon, the Frenchman arrived in Agueda, Portugal, where he underwent a comprehensive assessment with the FIM doctors. They have declared him fit to race in round seven of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend.

Maxime Renaux

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

“I’m happy to be fit and ready to ride here in Portugal. I will try to make the most of it this weekend because, regardless of the results, being here in the first place is a massive bonus. It’s a new chance, something we didn’t expect initially, but I’m here, I have the green light, and I will try to make the most of it.”