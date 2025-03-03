Maxime Renaux wins MXGP of Argentina and leads MXGP World Championship

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has kicked off the 2025 MXGP World Championship in the best way possible with a stunning overall victory at the MXGP of Argentina. One day on from winning his MXGP Qualifying Race, Renaux placed second in Race One before leading every lap of Race Two to secure the overall win. Jago Geerts also delivered an impressive start to the new campaign with eighth overall, while Calvin Vlaanderen placed 15th.

The new circuit of Cordoba was in prime condition for the MXGP class after rain fell overnight and in the morning ahead of the Grand Prix races. The fast, wide, and flowing race track featured a variety of jumps and minor elevation changes to create an exciting circuit for both riders and fans alike.

With his Yamaha YZ450FM adorned with the series leader red plates after winning the MXGP Qualifying Race, Renaux lined up for Race One confident of securing another victory. After starting fourth and quickly moving into second early on lap one, the former MX2 World Champion then gave chase to fellow Frenchman Romain Febvre. Despite his best efforts, Renaux couldn’t find a way into the lead and finished Race One as a close runner-up.

Race Two saw Renaux jump past early leader Mattia Guadagnini on the opening lap to move into first, and from there he set the pace from the front. Controlling the race and leading every lap on his way to another impressive victory, Renaux claimed the overall win in style and leads the MXGP World Championship by a single point over Febvre.

Geerts also impressed in Argentina. Placing eighth in Race One was a solid start to the 2025 season. In Race Two, he was running ninth before a fall halfway through dropped him down to 12th at the finish. Finishing eighth overall marks a career-best MXGP class result for the Belgian, who now looks forward to building on this performance in Spain in two weeks’ time. Geerts sits 10th in the MXGP World Championship standings.

The MXGP of Argentina was a tough one for Vlaanderen. Racing incidents in both races cost the South African dearly, and he now heads to round two focused on moving up the championship standings from 14th.

The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Cozar, Spain, on March 15-16.

Click here for all the results from the MXGP of Argentina.

Maxime Renaux

1st MXGP of Argentina, 47-points

1st MXGP Championship Standings, 57-points

“You never really know what to expect at the first round, but to win it is of course amazing. With the team we’ve made a great bike and it’s a nice feeling for me to have the red plates for the first time in MXGP. It’s a fast class this year and the level of competition is very high so I’m looking forward to a great season of racing.”

Jago Geerts

8th MXGP of Argentina, 22-points

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 22-points

“Overall, it’s been a good weekend for me. I had a good start in race one and found my rhythm quite quickly, so that was good and I had a good pace to the end of the moto. I had another good start in race two, but unfortunately, I crashed with Calvin halfway through and lost a few places. I’m happy with my weekend overall and I’m looking forward to Spain in a couple of weeks.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

15th MXGP of Argentina, 12-points

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 15-points

“It’s been a frustrating weekend, and I’ll bounce back in Spain. I was happy with my riding all weekend here in Argentina but things happened outside of my control and I couldn’t put in the results I know I’m capable of. So, not a great weekend but I’m healthy and fired up for the next round.”