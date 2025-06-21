Maxime Renaux Withdraws from MXGP of Great Britain

Renaux arrived at the British Grand Prix determined to race and continue his pursuit of a podium position in this year’s MXGP Championship. However, persistent issues stemming from the injury led to increased pain and discomfort during this morning’s practice sessions.

After a thorough evaluation with the team’s physiotherapist, Renaux, Yamaha, and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team collectively agreed that withdrawing from the event is the best decision to prioritize his recovery and long-term fitness.

An update on Renaux’s recovery and return to action will be provided on Yamaha-Racing.com as soon as further information becomes available.