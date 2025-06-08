Metzeler celebrate a successful Isle of Man TT winning all three 1000cc races with 14 podium finishes

Metzeler celebrate a successful 2025 Isle of Man TT with two Superstock wins from Dean Harrison and a Superbike victory from Davey Todd, dominating the three 1000cc races and giving a total of 14 podiums in a dramatic week of action. The results were the icing on the cake for the tyre brand, returning for the third year as ‘Official Tyre Partner’, and supporting teams and riders with a dedicated race service, technical support plus paddock and on course activation.



Possibly the star of the TT was Manx resident Dean Harrison who took two incredible wins in the Superstock class, plus another three podiums in the Superbike and Supersport classes. He attacked the event from the first evening, with a scintillating 133.069mph lap in the opening Superbike session- the fastest ever lap recorded on the opening night of qualifying. Dean set the fans into a frenzy as he controlled the first Superstock race for an ultra-popular win from Davey Todd- logging his, and Metzeler’s, fastest ever TT lap of 135.692mph in the process, and then repeated the feat in the second Superstock race. Fans were left wondering what ‘might have been’ for the final Senior race which was cancelled due to weather conditions. Dean Harrison – Superstock winner After a trio of successes at the recent North West 200 event (taking Metzeler’s tally to six for the event), Davey Todd brought his exciting style to the Isle of Man TT, the scene of his historic Senior TT victory at last year’s TT. The BMW star duly kicked off proceedings with an incredible opening Superbike win after an epic race long battle with Michael Dunlop chalking up a 135.327mph lap. Davey Todd – Superbike TT winner Other notable Metzeler performances included Nathan Harrison who returned from injury to join the ‘130mph Club’ on his way to a superb Superbike fourth place. The Supertwin classes saw Metzeler podiums from Paul Jordan, Dom Herbertson and Rob Hodson in addition to Davey Todd. The Supertwin races saw, like all the classes, the vast majority of the grid choose Metzeler rubber for their endeavours, specifically Racetec™ RR treaded tyres, with Racetec™ RR Slicks being the most popular choice for of all Superbike, Superstock and Supersport competitors. Racers opted for Metzeler not only for tyre performance and durability but also because of the dedicated tyre service and on-hand technical expertise from the knowledgeable team in the paddock. Metzeler TT Village For the visitors who had ridden from all over Europe or travelled by air from as far as New Zealand, South Africa and Japan, Metzeler brought the excitement of the track to the fan zones. The Metzeler TT Village, a luxurious tented area right in the heart of the TT course, hosted rider nights whilst the always popular Metzeler Shop displayed tyres from every biking segment plus a range of Merchandise for all weathers. Metzeler riders including John McGuinness, Dean Harrison, Davey Todd, Nathan Harrison, Paul Jordan, Dom Herbertson and Mike Browne gave up their time to visit the shop, sign autographs and meet the fans. Davey Todd visiting the Metzeler Shop 2025 Isle of Man TT results (Metzeler riders in bold): RST X D30 Superbike TT (Monday June 2nd)

1) Davey Todd (BMW / Monster Energy BMW Motorrad)

2) Michael Dunlop (BMW / MD Racing)

3) Dean Harrison (Honda / Honda Racing UK) Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (Monday June 2nd)

1) Michael Dunlop (Ducati / MD Racing)

2) Dean Harrison (Honda / Honda Racing UK)

3) James Hillier (Kawasaki / Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing) RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (Tuesday June 3rd)

1) Dean Harrison (Honda / Honda Racing UK)

2) Davey Todd (BMW / Monster Energy BMW Motorrad)

3) Michael Dunlop (Ducati / MD Racing) Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 (Tuesday June 3rd)

1) Michael Dunlop (Ducati / MD Racing)

2) Rob Hodson (Paton /SMT Racing)

3) Paul Jordan (Aprilia /Jackson Racing) Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (Wednesday June 4th)

1) Michael Dunlop (Ducati / MD Racing)

2) Dean Harrison (Honda / Honda Racing UK)

3) Davey Todd (Honda / myCOOLMAN by Padgett’s Motorcycles)



Opul Superstock TT Race 2 (Friday June 6th)

1) Dean Harrison (Honda / Honda Racing UK)

2) Davey Todd (BMW / Monster Energy BMW Motorrad)

3) Michael Dunlop (BMW / MD Racing) Entire Cover Supertwin TT Race 2 (Friday June 6th)

1) Michael Dunlop (Ducati / MD Racing)

2) Davey Todd (Paton / Padgett Racing)

3) Dominic Herbertson (Paton/ Melbray Racing)