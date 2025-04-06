Mixed Results for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP in Sardinia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Jago Geerts has placed 10th overall at the MXGP of Sardegna after posting a consistent 11-10 result at the heavy sand track of Riola Sardo. Calvin Vlaanderen also impressed with his fourth-place finish in Race Two, while Maxime Renaux suffered from a heavy fall in Race One and was advised to take no further part in the Grand Prix.

Perfect track conditions and favourable weather provided the perfect setting for the MXGP of Sardegna. Situated close to the Mediterranean Sea, the circuit carves through sand dunes to create one of the toughest race tracks in the world.

For Geerts, who excels on sandy terrain and has won at Riola Sardo in MX2, it was a very positive weekend. In Time Practice, the Belgian posted the fourth-fastest time to underline his raw speed. From there, Geerts was super consistent aboard his Yamaha YZ450FM, placing ninth in the Qualifying Race, then 11th and 10th across the two GP races. He now moves up to 17th in the MXGP World Championship standings.

Vlaanderen delivered a fine ride in Race Two to finish fourth after an unfortunate DNF in Race One ruled him out of the running. With points in the overall classification incredibly close, Vlaanderen placed 13th on the day, but moves up to 11th in the series standings with the top 10 now well within reach.

Maxime Renaux suffered a heavy fall on the third lap of Race One. Despite this setback, the 24-year-old exhibited remarkable determination by finishing the race in 17th position. While Renaux felt capable of lining up for Race Two, he visited the medical centre as a precautionary measure, and he was ultimately advised to sit out the second race to ensure a proper recovery.

With a tough GP complete, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team will now return to mainland Europe.

Round five of the championship takes place next weekend at the scenic circuit of Pietramurata in northern Italy, over the weekend of April 12-13.

Jago Geerts

10th MXGP of Sardegna, 21-points

17th MXGP Championship Standings, 51-points

“Good progress for me this weekend and I felt good on the bike from the moment I headed out for Free Practice. I then posted the fourth fastest time in Time Practice so it shows my speed is coming back. For the races I need to find a little more pace though but overall, I’m happy with my riding this weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

13th MXGP of Sardegna, 18-points

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 79-points

“It was tough to start the day with a DNF but I picked myself up for Race Two and bounced back with a good result in fourth. From here, my aim is to start some momentum from this race result through the upcoming races and put some good points on the board.”

Maxime Renaux

21st MXGP of Sardegna, 4-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 125-points