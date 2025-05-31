Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Lock In for Teutschenthal Showdown

After a challenging weekend in France, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are eager to bounce back this weekend at the 10th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany.

The MXGP of Germany will take place at the renowned Talkessel Circuit, a rutty hard-pack track sprawling over the Teutschenthal hillside. Known for its climbs, drops, and tricky square-edged bumps, the circuit is familiar to all MXGP riders. It hosted its first Grand Prix in 1971 and, after a 22-year hiatus, the venue returned to the calendar in 1993, becoming a regular fixture that has hosted 28 Grands Prix over the past 31 years.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux is determined to rebound this weekend after a disappointing home Grand Prix. Following the frustration of France, the Frenchman has wasted no time refocusing on training and refinement of his YZ450FM. Renaux has fond memories of the tight, technical circuit in Teutschenthal, having clinched an MX2 GP victory there in 2021—a warm confidence boost as he targets a return to the podium.

Meanwhile, teammate Calvin Vlaanderen is equally driven to translate his raw speed into tangible results. The South African has shown flashes of brilliance this season and arrives in Teutschenthal buoyed by improved confidence aboard his YZ450FM. Vlaanderen, who has consistently spoke of his comfort with the bike’s setup in recent weeks, knows his pace is podium-worthy—he now aims to marry consistency with aggression on a track that rewards technical precision.

Completing the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP trio, Jago Geerts heads to Germany with quiet optimism. The Belgian has spent the week testing and fine tuning his set up as he aims to build on the momentum of his speed in France.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant heads into the German GP in good spirits after a productive week of recovery and some mid-week testing. The stylish Frenchman has always enjoyed Teutschenthal’s flowing layout, which blends technical sections with nice jumps. This venue holds special significance for Benistant, as it served as the backdrop for his first-ever Grand Prix victory, in 2022 – a memory that fuels his confidence heading into the weekend.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 squad will, however, be without Rick Elzinga this weekend as he continues his recovery from a collarbone fracture sustained during the qualifying race at the MXGP of France. The Dutch rider underwent successful surgery in Belgium on Sunday and is now focused on rehabilitation, targeting a return at the British Grand Prix in Matterley Basin.

Rounding out the team’s efforts in Germany is Karlis Reisulis, who approaches Teutschenthal with quiet determination. The young Latvian maintained his usual disciplined routine this week—balancing moto sessions, cycling, and strength training—to stay sharp. This weekend he hopes to ride to his full potential.

Yamaha’s presence in MX2 this weekend will be strengthened by the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team, which includes the skilled duo of Janis Reisulis and Ivano van Erp. Both riders will compete as Wild Card entries, approaching the race without pressure or expectations. Their primary focus is to gain valuable experience in the pro ranks.

In addition to the action in the premier class, De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen will take to the gate for the third round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. Van Drunen showcased her resilience at the storm struck MXGP of Spain, securing critical points to retain the championship leader’s red plate. Now, the reigning World Champion turns her focus to the German Grand Prix, aiming to strengthen her grip atop the standings as she continues her campaign for back-to-back titles.

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team heads into round eight of the EMX125 Championship in Teutschenthal with a reduced lineup as Jarne Bervoets and Levi Townley continue their recoveries. Bervoets, managing a recurring thumb ligament injury aggravated at the MXGP of France, has chosen to skip this round to focus on healing ahead of a fitness assessment next week. This will determine his readiness for round nine in Latvia. Townley, meanwhile, remains sidelined as he progresses through rehabilitation for a leg fracture sustained at the MXGP of Trentino.

Despite these challenges, the team’s young guns Mano Faure and Dani Heitink are set to represent the French squad with clear determination. Faure, currently third in the championship standings, looks to close the gap at the top, while Heitink aims to leverage his growing experience to challenge for a place on the podium.

Maxime Renaux

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 289-points

“After a tough GP in France, I went right back to training hard. We’re focused on improving and hope to make a step in Germany this weekend. Teutschenthal is a really technical track and it’s quite narrow, so starts are important there. I’ve had some good races there in the past, including a GP win in MX2 in 2021. A good weekend for me would be to be back on the podium after what has been a really difficult period.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 228-points

“This week has been short and busy week. My schedule is consistent, I focus on recovery and training, just trying to get the body sharp for the next weekend. I’m looking forward to it. ⁠Teutschenthal is a fun track and I enjoy racing there. I’ve had some good races there in the past and was on the podium in 2018. This weekend, I want to be in the fight for the podium.”

Jago Geerts

15th MXGP Championship Standings, 137-points

“I’m looking forward to Germany. It’s a special track with a lot of deep ruts and it’s quite technical, so it should be a good weekend if the weather is on our side. I have been testing this week to help me get extra comfortable on the bike. I have no specific goal or expectations; I just want to take good starts and ride like I did last weekend in France.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 308-points

“I’ve had a decent week. I recovered well and did a bit of testing on Wednesday, which was good. I like Germany, it’s a nice track. I like the layout and the flow of it, and the jumps too. I won my first ever GP there, so it has been good to me in the past. This weekend, I want to feel free on the bike and ride the way I know and the results will be there.”

Karlis Reisulis

14th MX2 Championship Standings, 154-points

“I had a good week of training, riding, cycling and stuff like that. I’m looking forward to Teutschenthal. I like the track, there is always a lot of lines, which makes it cool. My goals for this weekend are to do better than last weekend and to keep improving.”