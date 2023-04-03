MotoGP Argentina tricky track conditions foils Ducati

Bagnaia closes the Argentina GP at Termas de Rio Hondo sixteenth after crashing out while he was second

All-Ducati podium at Termas de Rio Hondo. Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) takes first MotoGP win ahead of Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) and Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP)

The Grand Prix of Argentina, the second round of the 2023 MotoGP season, held this afternoon at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, had an unfortunate ending for Francesco Bagnaia, who finished the race only sixteenth.



Despite the tricky track conditions with the rain and the wet asphalt, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider managed to get off the line well, maintaining third position. Having recovered the gap on Alex Márquez, who was ahead of him, Pecco finally managed to overtake him, but he ran into a crash with eight laps to go. Bagnaia immediately rejoined the race but could only finish in 16th place.



In the Argentina GP, three Ducatis made it to the podium for the second time in MotoGP history. Marco Bezzecchi took his first success in the premier class, ahead of Johann Zarco, author of an incredible comeback, and Alex Márquez.



After today’s race, Bagnaia is second in the overall standings, which sees Bezzecchi in the lead, followed by fellow Ducati riders Zarco (third) and Alex Márquez (fourth). Ducati remains first in the constructors’ standings.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 16th

“It was a complicated weekend, but in the race, we had managed to be competitive and fight for the podium. Marco was really fast today, and I would have been happy to end the weekend with second place, but unfortunately, I crashed. I apologize to my team, who did a great job throughout the weekend. Now I will focus already on Austin, where we will try to redeem ourselves.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back on track from 14th-16th April at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, USA, for the GP of the Americas.