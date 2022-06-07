MotoGP Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya official testing day

The Ducati Lenovo Team concludes official post-GP test day at Montmeló

The Ducati Lenovo Team was back on track again today at the Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya for a day of official testing following the Catalan Grand Prix held yesterday at the same track near Barcelona.

After a race below expectations, following the retirement of Francesco Bagnaia, involved in a crash at the first corner and Jack Miller’s fourteenth place finish, the Italian team and its riders got straight back to work this morning to tackle their intense testing programme.

Bagnaia was one of the first to hit the track on his Desmosedici GP. Leaving the box a few minutes after the opening of the pit lane, the Italian rider completed a total of 84 laps, setting the second-fastest time in 1:39.451, just four thousandths off the best time of the day, set by Quartararo. Jack also started early and completed 68 laps, ending the test in sixth position (1:39.742).

Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:39.451 (2nd – 84 laps)

“It was a positive day. I did a lot of laps on used tyres and several tests, most of which turned out to be positive. We mainly concentrated on the start practice because lately compared to our rivals we were losing something at that stage. We were able to take some steps forward, so I’m happy and satisfied with today’s work.”

Jack Miller (#43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:39.742 (6th – 68 laps)

“Compared to yesterday’s race, our pace improved today, but you have to consider that the track conditions are very different from yesterday. The temperatures are still high, but there is more rubber on the asphalt, and we have modified the bike’s set-up a lot compared to the standard. It was a positive day: I tried some new small components and a new fairing, and we had some good feedback. We’ll have a weekend off before heading to Sachsenring, Germany, for the next GP.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to the track for the tenth round of the 2022 MotoGP season from 17th-19th June at the Sachsenring Circuit near Chemnitz for the German GP.