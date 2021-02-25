MotoGP Speed technology and teamwork as Frecciarossa joins Ducati Lenovo Team

Frecciarossa and Ducati Corse meet to give life to an important partnership that sees two Italian excellences together in sport.



As it was already last year, the Frecciarossa logo – the flagship of Trenitalia’s fleet – will be present on the Ducati Desmosedici GP’s front fairing also in 2021.



Frecciarossa is the official train of Ducati Corse, with which it shares values such as speed, technology, teamwork and leadership. Added to this is the innovative design, the distinctive element of both the new Ducati Desmosedici GP 2021 and the Frecciarossa train, ambassadors of Made in Italy worldwide.



During these years of partnership, many customers of CartaFreccia have been rewarded for their loyalty with invitations to attend the races at Mugello and Misano, having the opportunity to watch the great MotoGP spectacle amidst the roars of the bikes and experiencing the rush of adrenaline that can only be felt inside the circuit paddock.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse: “The fact that Frecciarossa has chosen to join our company for 2021 is a source of great pride that testifies to the excellent work and great results that we have been consistently achieving for several years in MotoGP. We are delighted to have such a strong and prestigious partner in the team in a year of significant changes for the Ducati Lenovo Team. To be able to count on such an important partner gives us greater incentive to achieve even more ambitious goals.”



Paolo Attanasio, Director of Trenitalia’s Long-Distance Division: “We are pleased to renew this prestigious partnership with Ducati, which confirms Frecciarossa’s commitment as a carrier of Italian sport. Bringing together two excellences such as Frecciarossa and Ducati allows us to underline once again the importance of Italian know-how in the field of engineering and engines.”