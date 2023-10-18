Motorcycle Live NEC Advance Ticket Deals

|🚨 ONE MONTH WARNING 🚨
From 18-26 November, two-wheel novices and experienced riders will be treated to the very best of biking under one roof at the NEC, Birmingham. Whether you want to see the latest bikes, reminisce over the retros, marvel at the classics or have a go, the nine-day spectacle caters to all your biking tastes.
|TRY YOUR HAND AT THE KAWASAKI SUPERTEEN CHALLENGE
Fresh from announcing the exciting new Kawasaki British Superteen Championship, Kawasaki has teamed up with Moto Trainer Simulator to create the “Kawasaki Superteen Challenge”. Using four Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RRs, the simulator will let visitors go head-to-head, with daily prizes on offer for winners! Find out more here.
|INDIAN MOTORCYCLE’S EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION
This year, Indian Motorcycle will proudly present the historic Jack Daniel’s collection – the first time all the bikes have been displayed together in the UK.
The iconic brand will also be showcasing the super exclusive Challenger RR, which is based on the winning King of the Baggers race bike.
|BRAND-NEW FOR 2023: EM TRIALS EXPERIENCE
Visitors aged 16+ with the correct licence can test their skills around the a mini-course aboard the 2024 Epure Sport or the 2024 Epure Race bikes. Read more about booking your FREE slot here.
|MEET RACING STARS
Check out the list of VIPs and racing stars planning to attend over the course of the show here.
Don’t forget! Sunday 19th November is the dedicated BSB Day and Saturday 25th November welcomes FIM World Champions from across the country.
|ARENACROSS YOUTH MX EXPERIENCE
Four to 12-year-olds can get the full-on motocross experience at the show – complete with motocross clothing, gloves, and helmet for just £20 per child. For more information, click here.
|SAVE ££ BY BOOKING IN ADVANCE
Advanced ticket prices are just £23* for an adult and children 6-18 just £2.50** – under 5’s are free**. Group discounts are available for 10+ tickets – and all members don’t have to come on the same day.
