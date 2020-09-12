Suzuki’s MotoGP action resumes at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 11.

Combined practice times:

Alex Rins: 13th – 1’33.015 (+ 0.826)

Joan Mir: 15th – 1’33.124 (+ 0.935)

After a two week break, track action has resumed at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Team Suzuki Ecstar had a steady start at the beginning of this double-header as they prepare for what’s sure to be an action-packed Grand Prix.

Alex Rins took time to gauge the feeling following the short break, and to get to grips with the new track surface during the morning’s FP1 session. He set a best time of 1’34.040 and completed a 20 lap run. He brought pace into FP2, topping the session at the start and managing to set the fastest time again later on. He then switched focus to settings, and had a best time of 1’33.018, over a second faster than FP1.

Conversely, Joan Mir was quick from the beginning of FP1, where he finished sixth. But in the afternoon’s FP2 he focused on putting in a long run of 20 laps and working on settings with his GSX-RR. He felt comfortable with his used tyre form, and with the set-up in general. He finished Friday with a 1’33.124.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We could define today as a ‘work in progress’, the results aren’t quite what we hoped for but instead we actually collected a lot of information on settings and tyres. This meant we missed out on doing fast laps. Tomorrow morning we’ll try to piece it all together and aim to stay in the Top 10 to enter into Q2 for good grid positions.”

Alex Rins:

“This first day has been OK, but I still want to make a few adjustments in order to feel a bit better on the front end. We are going to work on this and I’m sure we can find something. I did a lot of laps on used tyres in FP1, and also in FP2 I tried different tyre options, and this has helped us to collect information coming into tomorrow. We need to change some things but we’re prepared for Saturday’s sessions.”

Joan Mir:

“At the moment we haven’t shown one lap pace to be at the top, but the truth is that my pace on a used tyre is actually pretty good – I feel comfortable and had great feeling. I had a moment when I tried to do a flying lap at the end of the session and I had to use my motocross skills in the gravel! But we’re ready for FP3 tomorrow morning and I’m confident that I can be strong.”

GRAN PREMIO LENOVO DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI – Combined Classification after DAY1:

1. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:32.189

2. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:32.198 – +

3. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:32.367 – +0.178

4. P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:32.476 – +0.287

5. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 01:32.675 – +0.486

6. V. ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:32.732 – +0.543

7. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – 01:32.825 – +0.636

8. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:32.920 – +0.731

9. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 01:32.935 – +0.746

10. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:32.936 – +0.747

11. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – 01:32.945 – +0.756

12. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:32.975 – +0.786

13. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:33.015 – +0.826

14. J. ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – 01:33.049 – +0.860

15. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:33.124 – +0.935

16. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:33.244 – +1.046

17. J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – 01:33.368 – +1.179

18. F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – 01:33.400 – +1.211

19. C. CRUTCHLOW – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:33.538 – +1.340

20. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – 01:33.631 – +1.442

21. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 01:33.806 – +1.617

22. T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – 01:33.923 – +1.734