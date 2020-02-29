Nationwide URAL Motorcycles Demo Day – March 21 2020

2020 National Ural Demo Day
Saturday, March 21st – Snow, Rain or Shine!
Come out to your nearest and favorite Ural dealership on March 21st for demo rides and coffee. The temperatures may still be low, but our spirits will be high – so bundle up and join us for some fun!
Coffee and Donuts
Come on out and grab some donuts or coffee or whatever other bites of food your Ural location may have. Full bellies make for better rides.
On-Site Demos
Never been on a Ural before?! This is perfect for you. Our dealers will help walk you through everything you need to know. We got you covered!
Meet Local Uralistas!
Get a chance to mingle with Ural owners. The Ural family is one of the closest and most friendly groups there is! Come out ask questions and listen to some great Ural stories.
Here are the dealers that will be holding demo events
URAL is currently updating the list of participating dealers, please check back to see the latest additions here.