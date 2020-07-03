Motorcycle Sales the Brightest Spot in BMW Group 2nd quarter 2020 sales results

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada announced today Q2 2020 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands. Total Group sales for the quarter were 6,901 units, a 45.9% decrease from the second quarter of 2019. For the first-half sales period ending June 30, BMW Group sales totaled 12,907 vehicles, a decrease of 39.7% versus the 21,422 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

“On behalf of the entire team at BMW Group Canada, I am extremely proud of how well our retail partners have, and are, handling these complex operating conditions,” commented Reiner Braun, President and CEO of BMW Group Canada. “The company acted rapidly and decisively in response to the crisis to support retailers navigating through this difficult time, and to address our customers’ mobility needs and safety. Innovative programs such as contactless servicing and digital shopping solutions ranging from virtual product presentations to chat-now functions on our websites were implemented swiftly. It is easy to understand how business performance has been impacted over the past three months, however, I’m very encouraged to see how the hard work and commitment of our associates and retail partners have translated into a positive sales trend and growth over the last three months. With exciting new products such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe and the recently launched all-electric MINI, I’m confident the positive results our retailers are delivering will only continue,” concluded Mr. Braun.

BMW.

The BMW brand reported 5,961 sales in the second quarter, representing a decrease of -45.8% compared to 2019.

MINI.

The MINI brand delivered 940 units in the second quarter, resulting in a decrease of -47.1% compared to 2019.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, 2020

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YoY % BMW Brand 5,961 10,989 -45.8% 11,245 18,505 -39.2% BMW Passenger Cars 1,949 4,401 -55.7% 3,596 6,568 -45.2% BMW Light Trucks 4,012 6,588 -39.1% 7,649 11,937 -35.9% MINI Brand 940 1,778 -47.1% 1,662 2,917 -43.0% TOTAL Group 6,901 12,767 -45.9% 12,907 21,422 -39.7%

Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad delivered 583 new motorcycles in the second quarter, a decrease of -18.5% compared to 2019. On the year, a total of 845 units has been reported, a decrease of -18.4% over the same period last year.

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, June 2020

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YoY % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 583 715 -18.5% 845 1,035 -18.4%

BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 22 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.