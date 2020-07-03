Free T-Shirts – Win a Motorcycle at Yamaha’s 65th Anniversary Demo Event

Yamaha Motor Company was founded on 1st July 1955 and to celebrate the 65th Anniversary we invite you to visit your local authorised Yamaha dealer where you can enter a competition to win a new Tracer 700, plus pick up your copy of a very exclusive Yamaha ICONS souvenir Yamaha Anniversary magazine. And if you take a test ride on one of the latest models you will receive a FREE t-shirt* featuring a specially commissioned ICONS illustration.

About Michael Le Pard 4300 Articles

"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.