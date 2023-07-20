Multi-year contract extension for both KTM Motocross racers

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing took another step towards cementing their FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 line-up for 2024 with confirmation of a multi-year contract extension for Liam Everts. The Belgian will enter his second Grand Prix term with the works crew alongside current teammate Andrea Adamo.

Everts is a factory rider ‘rookie’ in 2023 and has already impressed with top five speed, four podium finishes – the first MX2 trophies of his career – and his maiden Grand Prix victory; seized in Germany last month. 2023 is only Everts’ second season at world championship level. He recovered from a broken finger at the beginning of his debutant campaign in 2022 and was soon a regular name inside the MX2 top ten, logging four top-five moto results and rising to 10th in the championship standings.

Plucked to star in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors for ’23, Everts has again learned and progressed. He sprayed podium champagne for the first time in Italy and the Grand Prix of Trentino (round four) and has since taken the factory KTM 250 SX-F to the rostrum on three other occasions to-date: France, Germany and Indonesia. He sits 5th in the MX2 points table ahead of his home event in Lommel this weekend.

Liam heralds from famous motocross racing stock, and his maturity, attitude and versatility means he continues to be an important part of the KTM motorsport talent development program.

Liam Everts: “I’m really happy to extend my contract with KTM and to have found a ‘home’. I’m working really well with the team and have been building my way to the front. The progress we have made this year has been very good and very nice and to have won a GP already is above expectations. I’m hungry for more. To continue in orange is what I wanted and now I’m looking forward to a couple more seasons together.”