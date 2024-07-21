Hat trick for Razgatlioğlu in the Most heat

With the double win today, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) took home all the bounty from the hot weekend in Most, Czech Republic, where the sixth round of the FIM World Superbike Championship was held, now boasting 10 consecutive races won. The BMW rider did a good job exploiting the grip offered by the SC0 rear tyre, allocated specifically for this round instead of the SCQ, to win the Superpole Race – his fiftieth victory in WorldSBK. He then completed the hat trick by winning Race 2 as well, thanks to tyre choices identical to Race 1 yesterday, namely the standard SC1 at the front and the new SC1 development solution in D0286 specification at the rear, which proved to be a better solution than the standard SC1 to tackle the treacheries of the Most circuit. In WorldSSP, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) took the Race 2 win, repeating his success from yesterday using the standard SC1 front tyre and the standard SC0 rear, as did all the riders on the grid. In WorldSSP300, Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) also took a double win. The new SC1 rear performed well in difficult and hot conditions



“Most confirmed its reputation as an extremely demanding circuit for tyres. Furthermore, this year we also had extremely high air and, more importantly, asphalt temperatures which, in already difficult conditions, make tyre management even more valuable and important. In these situations, as often happens, bike settings, rider style, and, naturally, the rider’s skill at managing tyre deterioration and wear, make the difference. With that being said, we can consider ourselves rather satisfied with the way our tyres performed. Both with the SC0 in the Superpole Race and with the SC1 development solution in the long races, the races were ridden at extremely high paces. The new D0286 specification, which was designed precisely to tackle circuits that are more demanding on the tyres like this one, allowed us to make outstanding progress compared with the past, proving to be a more consistent solution and more protected against wear than the standard tyre and it allowed the riders to maintain rather high race paces. In any case, we do not view this positive result as a conclusion but, if anything, as a starting point to pursue further development along what seems to be the right path. In conclusion, congratulations to Razgatlioğlu who, here in Most, as he did in Donington and Misano, demonstrated a great show of force.” WorldSBK · All the riders went with the standard SC0 at the rear for the Superpole Race. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven-Ducati) and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC-Honda) were the only two who combined it with the SC2 front, whereas all the others opted for the standard SC1. · The Superpole Race this year was 1.7 seconds faster than 2023, with an average improvement per lap of almost two tenths of a second.



· For Race 2, all the riders on the grid chose the SC1 D0286 development solution for the rear. Iannone and Lecuona confirmed their choice of the SC2 for the front, as did Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) and Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). All the other riders went with the standard SC1. WorldSSP



· Like in Race 1, in Race 2, all the riders chose the standard SC1 front and the standard SC0 rear. · Also today Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) set the race fastest lap on the second lap in 1’35.083, finishing second behind the winner Huertas.