Hat trick for Razgatlioğlu in the Most heat

|After his win in Race 1, the BMW rider also won both races today using the SC0 in the Superpole Race and the SC1 development solution in Race 2, each combined with the SC1 front. Huertas does the double in WorldSSP
|With the double win today, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) took home all the bounty from the hot weekend in Most, Czech Republic, where the sixth round of the FIM World Superbike Championship was held, now boasting 10 consecutive races won. The BMW rider did a good job exploiting the grip offered by the SC0 rear tyre, allocated specifically for this round instead of the SCQ, to win the Superpole Race – his fiftieth victory in WorldSBK. He then completed the hat trick by winning Race 2 as well, thanks to tyre choices identical to Race 1 yesterday, namely the standard SC1 at the front and the new SC1 development solution in D0286 specification at the rear, which proved to be a better solution than the standard SC1 to tackle the treacheries of the Most circuit.
In WorldSSP, Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) took the Race 2 win, repeating his success from yesterday using the standard SC1 front tyre and the standard SC0 rear, as did all the riders on the grid. In WorldSSP300, Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) also took a double win.
The new SC1 rear performed well in difficult and hot conditions
WorldSBK
· All the riders went with the standard SC0 at the rear for the Superpole Race. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven-Ducati) and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC-Honda) were the only two who combined it with the SC2 front, whereas all the others opted for the standard SC1.
· The Superpole Race this year was 1.7 seconds faster than 2023, with an average improvement per lap of almost two tenths of a second.
WorldSSP
· Also today Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) set the race fastest lap on the second lap in 1’35.083, finishing second behind the winner Huertas.