Yamaha Motor Europe joins forces with TotalEnergies in WorldSBK

Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to announce a new partnership with TotalEnergies in a combined effort to further improve both performance and sustainability across its road racing activities.

The collaborative technical partnership will see TotalEnergies provide race fuel for both the Pata Prometeon Yamaha and GYTR GRT Yamaha teams in the FIM Superbike World Championship, as well as the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup and the Research and Development activity carried out by Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport R&D.

At the same time, TotalEnergies will work closely with Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport R&D to develop race fuels that meet current and future FIM regulations while also harnessing the maximum performance from Yamaha’s racing motorcycles.

For the 2024 season, FIM regulations for the Superbike World Championship mandate teams run fuel with a minimum of 40% non-fossil (renewable) content. The TotalEnergies partnership not only sees Yamaha Motor Europe meet that requirement with their WorldSBK teams, but go beyond this too, with the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup also running the same 40% renewable fuel – a critical factor in the series securing ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management.

While Yamaha’s race teams are already benefiting from the use of TotalEnergies fuel on track, engineers from both Yamaha and TotalEnergies are working hard behind the scenes to achieve the next steps in both performance and sustainability.

Pierre-Gautier Caloni, TotalEnergies, VP Motorsport Division:

« We are delighted and proud to partner with a global manufacturer such as Yamaha to contribute to the decarbonization of moto racing by supplying its official WorldSBK teams as well as the young talents of tomorrow via the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup. 2024 marks a first step with the development of a 40% renewable racing fuel and we will work together for the following step to improve performance and sustainability.”

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing and Motorsport R&D Manager:

“In a time of significant change with technical rules moving towards a more sustainable motorsport, it is fundamental to partner with a top-level fuel manufacturer. We’ve found in TotalEnergies a partner who share the same targets in their approach to motorsport as we do: performance, affordability, supporting the next generation of riders, and forming a strong connection with our end customers too.

“Confirmation of such an approach is the fact that our partnership with TotalEnergies covers the two sides of our racing pyramid, the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup, with the riders of tomorrow, and our top teams in WorldSBK, drawing an ideal development path from the sporting and technical points of view. Thanks to TotalEnergies for their support and trust, we believe that together we can help shape the future of motorsport.”