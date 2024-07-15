An incredible 27 New Yamaha motorcycle models have just arrived and Total Motorcycle breaks down each and everyone in our 2025 Yamaha Reviews. Exciting & Ultra-capable New 2025 Yamaha Motorcycles like the new 2025 Yamaha YZ250FX and WR250F, YZ450FX, YZ250FX, YZ250X, YZ125X, YZ250X, YZ125X, YZ450F Monster Energy Edition, YZ250F, YZ250F Monster Energy Edition, YZ250 Monster Energy Edition, and YZ125 Monster Energy Edition… that’s a lot of new models! Plus an additional 14 returning models with new graphics packages, new tool less fork clickers,

easy suspension adjustments and a new compact handlebar pad.

No matter if you are looking for a new Motocross, Adventure Touring, Dual Sport, Off-Road Competition, Cross Country or Off-Road Recreation, Yamaha and TMW has you covered in 2025.

The new 2025 Yamaha’s are sharper and more agile, with a better handling feel straight out of the box. What more would a rider want?

Let’s spotlight some of these great new Yamaha motorbikes below and you need to check out all the other new 2025 Yamaha’s , 2024 Yamaha’s and 2025 Motorcycle models in our ever growing motorcycle model guides here at Total Motorcycle!!

The spotlight for 2025 falls on the exciting and ultra-capable new YZ250FX and WR250F. Based closely on Yamaha’s class-dominating YZ250F motocross bike, both new models are designed to be slimmer, lighter and more agile off-road weapons, ready for competition straight out of the box.

2025 OFF-ROAD COMPETITION LINEUP

With a revamped chassis, updated suspension tune, and reconsidered ergonomics, the new FX is lighter, sharper and more agile, with a better handling feel. Perfect for carving up tight cross-country courses! Other notable changes for 2025 include a completely redesigned intake system, optimized ECU settings, and next-generation Yamaha Power Tuner App featuring quick-adjust slide bar for easy engine tuning!

Aimed at setting a new benchmark for 250cc enduro performance, the new 2025 WR250F is lighter and slimmer with a lower centre of gravity, quicker handling through tight turns, and more confidence inspiring with a host of significant enhancements. The result is an enduro weapon that’s easy to ride fast, extremely capable in technical situations and more versatile than ever.

Returning Lineup

The remainder of Yamaha’s 2025 MX and XC lineup are available with a new graphics package. The YZ125, YZ250, YZ125X and YZ250X two-strokes also receive new tool less fork clickers for quick, easy suspension adjustments and a new compact handlebar pad.

Other returning models include every off-road recreation model from the TT-R230 down to the beloved PW50 and the XT250 and TW200 in the Dual-Purpose lineup.

Enter the VICTORYZONE with Yamaha’s 2025 Off Road Competition range

Having been at the forefront of off-road motorcycle racing for more than half a century, Yamaha’s illustrious racing heritage speaks for itself.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology and insights gained from racing some of the world’s most demanding tracks, the 2025 Off Road Competition range is a testament to Yamaha’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, offering riders unmatched agility, power and control derived directly from a championship-winning legacy.

Introducing the new 2025 Yamaha YZ250FX…

This Cross Country racer has all the features to win including the smartphone Power Tuner app that adjusts the bike’s settings to fit your style and the track. With a revamped chassis and improved ergonomics, the new YZ250FX is lighter, sharper, and more agile than ever to be the perfect weapon for carving up Cross Country courses.

PURPOSE BUILT OFF-ROAD WEAPON

With its revamped chassis and enhanced ergonomics, the new YZ250FX is lighter, sharper and more agile than ever. The perfect weapon for carving up cross country courses.

2025 Yamaha WR250F: FAST FUN.

Introducing the new 2025 Yamaha WR250F…

Motocross-bred power and confidence-inspiring handling from a lighter, slimmer new chassis combine to produce our fastest, most fun 250 enduro yet!

Based on the championship winning YZ250F, the WR250F is tuned with enduro specific settings to bring the fun and provide the fastest way through technical single-track. With details like Yamaha’s revolutionary front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-stroke power plant, wide-ratio transmission and a range of off-road features, the WR250F is equally at home on the trail or at the racetrack!

Introducing the new 2025 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Edition…

The pinnacle of off-road four-stroke performance wrapped in iconic Yamaha Racing livery. Get the look and feel of a Yamaha factory ride with your own Monster Energy®‑inspired YZ450F.

NEW FOR 2025

Competition-Inspired Monster Energy® Styling

Roll like a factory pro with this striking Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition. Inspired by Yamaha’s factory race team, iconic blue and black Monster Energy® livery combines with the YZ450F’s sleek, aggressive bodywork for a competition-ready look and feel.

Revised Suspension Components & Settings

A revised rear suspension linkage and updated shock settings enhance stability and traction feel in a wide variety of riding situations. To match the rear linkage revision, front suspension settings have also been updated including incorporating delta-shaped piston shims providing calmer front-end behavior and improved rider comfort.

Revised Front Engine Mounts

To match the new suspension components and settings, the front engine mounts have been revised improving chassis compliance and enhancing handling stability.

New Clutch Design

An updated clutch design increases the number of holes feeding oil to the clutch plates from 6 to 18, improving cooling efficiency for excellent reliability even under hard, continuous use.

New Handlebar Switchbox Design

A new handlebar switchbox now incorporates an updated raised rib design to help the rider avoid pressing the wrong button while wearing gloves.

New Foot Peg Bracket Design

The new, lighter aluminum foot peg bracket has a revised shape to enhance rider ergonomics.

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2025 Yamaha XT250

– 2025 Yamaha TW200

Motocross

– 2025 Yamaha YZ450F

– 2025 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250F – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250F Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250 Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250

– 2025 Yamaha YZ125 Monster Energy Edition – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ125

– 2025 Yamaha YZ85

– 2025 Yamaha YZ85LW – (Canada)

– 2025 Yamaha YZ65

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2025 Yamaha WR450F

– 2025 Yamaha WR250F – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ450FX – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250FX – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ250X – New model

– 2025 Yamaha YZ125X – New model

Off-Road Recreation

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R125LE – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R125 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R110E – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R110 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R50E – (USA)

– 2025 Yamaha TT-R50 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2025 Yamaha PW50