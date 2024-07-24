Ducati Riders showoff at Lenovo Race of Champions during World Ducati Week 2024

From July 26th to 28th, Ducati is staging a unique world-class spectacle for motorsport enthusiasts as part of the World Ducati Week 2024 with the Lenovo Race of Champions. This dream race will feature 15 Ducati riders, including the reigning MotoGP, WorldSBK, and WorldSSP Champions, battling it out astride Panigale V4.

The Ducati heroes will put on a show with daring overtakes and fast laps to claim the special trophy, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati for this occasion. The action-packed moments of the “Race of Champions” will unfold over two days, with free practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, July 26th, and the race scheduled for 5:30 PM on Saturday, July 27th.

The starting grid boasts a truly top-class level lineup, with a total of 20 World Titles simultaneously on track. The riders’ roster includes Francesco Bagnaia (reigning MotoGP World Champion), Enea Bastianini, Álvaro Bautista (reigning WorldSBK World Champion), Nicolò Bulega (reigning WorldSSP World Champion), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Andrea Iannone, Álex Márquez, Marc Márquez, Jorge Martìn, Franco Morbidelli, Danilo Petrucci, Michele Pirro, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Glenn Irwin.

Adding to the excitement of the Lenovo Race of Champions format is the race circuit itself. The Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, which has hosted all previous editions of the World Ducati Week, is ready to welcome Ducatisti and passionate fans to the gathering, just a few months before the double MotoGP event with the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix (September 6-8) and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (September 20-22).

Following the Lenovo Race of Champions, the “Saturday Night Show” of the World Ducati Week will kick off. Fans will flood the track to celebrate the podium finishers, and after allowing everyone to enjoy street food in the paddock, the event will transform the Misano World Circuit into an open-air disco with DJ sets by Fargetta, Marco Melandri, and Rudeejay.

Saturday, July 27th, represents an event within the event, which Ducati has defined “La Notte dei Campioni” (Night of Champions). Exclusive tickets for this special evening are available for purchase on VivaTicket. On Ducati.com dedicated page, it is still possible to buy tickets for the World Ducati Week 2024, choosing either the 3-day Pass or the 1-day Pass as a biker (with a motorcycle) or a visitor (without a motorcycle or as a passenger).

Mauro Grassilli (Ducati Corse Sporting, Marketing and Communications Director): “The start of this edition of the World Ducati Week is just around the corner, and we are all thrilled. WDW is a unique event, a true celebration not only for the fans who will join but also for us at Ducati Corse. It’s the opportunity for Ducati teams and riders from different championships to meet on the same track, sharing the passion that unites us. Ducatisti from around the world can meet their heroes and, above all, witness them compete on the track in the Lenovo Race of Champions. It will be an unmissable spectacle. We can’t wait!”

Circuit Information

Country: Italy

Name: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Track Length: 4.23 km

Race Distance: 10 laps (42.30 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)

Free practice sessions for the Lenovo Race of Champions are scheduled for 4:35 PM on Friday, July 26th, while the qualifying sessions will begin at 5:05 PM. The 10-lap race will take place at 5:30 PM on Saturday, July 27th. All the action moments will be visible live on Ducati’s YouTube channel.

#ForzaDucati #WDW2024