Strong WorldSBK Sunday at Autodrom Most Czech Republic

Remy Gardner enjoyed a strong Sunday at the Autodrom Most, Czech Republic, taking a fourth-place finish in the final feature race of the weekend.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK riders put the morning’s Warm Up session to good use, clocking solid laps ahead of the Tissot Superpole Race. In the 10-lap contest, Gardner fought hard, joining the battle for the podium. The Aussie rider would battle his way to a solid fifth place, keeping his position on the grid for Race 2. On the other side of the garage, unfortunately Aegerter suffered a crash in the opening lap; the Swiss rider was able to re-mount, recovering to P18.

Starting from fifth and 16th in Race 2, Gardner and Aegerter enjoyed a strong getaway. The #87 was in third position in the early stages, joining the battle for the podium once again. The Aussie rider kept clocking fast laps throughout the 22 laps, fighting hard to cross the line in fourth. Meanwhile, Aegerter tried to make his way through the field, but misfortunes dropped him to P16, narrowly missing out on points in the latter stages of the race.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 1 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P5 / Race 2: P4

“Honestly, I’m a little bit disappointed, but let’s take this as a positive thing. To be disappointed for a fourth place is a good sign, it means we have much more potential to express. In Race 2, we were also lucky on not being involved in Turn 1 crash. Then, I was able to build a good race, with strong race pace until the end. Unfortunately, I couldn’t close the gap to the final podium place, I felt there was the potential, but we’ve got to be satisfied with the weekend overall.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P18 / Race 2: P16

“It was a disappointing day. In the sprint race I tried my best to recover as much places as I could, but I ended up crashing in the opening lap. Maybe I asked too much and I’m really sorry to the team. Race 2 didn’t tell a different story: I had a decent getaway overall, but I almost crashed one more time. I tried to recover to points, but unfortunately I just missed out the Top 15. Let’s recover and have some rest now, hoping to bounce back in Portimao.”