Honda Adventure roads isn’t just about reaching the destination; it’s about the transformative journey that lies in-between. The 2025 edition of Honda Adventure Roads starts in Rome, Italy and finishes in historic Istanbul, Turkey. Experience true adventure on the Honda Africa Twin across two continents in this all-new bespoke riding experience. 30 riders will ride winding roads cutting into mountains and a variety of off-road trails and forests; more than adrenaline-fueled riding. It’s a real adventure. Inspiration Friday: Honda Adventure Roads.

It is the ride of a lifetime as you travel through Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Northern Macedonia and Greece. Whole new worlds, cultures and peoples will open up to you. Riders come together to conquer the wildest terrain, from breath-taking peaks to unforgiving, beautiful deserts forging lasting bonds and a vibrant, tight-knit community. You’ll find their shared experiences are at the core of our community. And, perhaps, you’ll find the inspiration to make your own mark on the world, and Honda Adventure Roads itself.

Now, this is what Inspiration Friday at Total Motorcycle is all about! Read on, get excited and let’s send some Total Motorcycle readers to Honda Roads 2025!

Honda Adventure Roads

We all speak motorcycle, but which is your language?

Explore Honda Adventure Roads and get the conversation started!

Need a ride? Check out the latest 2024 and 2025 motorcycles right here on TMW!

HELP GROW MOTORCYCLING. PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE! Total Motorcycle would like to thank Honda and our 425 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Honda Adventure Roads! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle on Twitter/X, YouTube and please help TMW help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today by a simple Patreon or by cash donation. Thank you!

Honda Adventure Roads 2025: Rome to Istanbul – A Transcontinental adventure

Ready for Adventure

Starting in Rome and finishing in Istanbul, Turkey. Riders will travel into eight countries, riding on two continents to reach the finish line for Honda Adventure Roads 2025. A variety of different terrain has been planned across the adventure, from winding roads cutting into mountains, and a variety of off-road trails and forests. Honda Adventure Roads 2025 will provide a challenging but rewarding experience for all riders. With 30 rider spaces available, each rider will be using the latest Honda Africa Twin to complete this new milestone journey.

The Philosophy

Honda Adventure Roads is more than adrenaline-fueled riding. It’s a real adventure. One that pushes limits, physically and mentally. Our events are designed to test the capabilities of human and machine, taking both to places that would never have seemed possible – before. But they’re so much more than that. From whale watching in Iceland to nights in Lavvu tents under the stars in Nordkapp, whole new worlds, cultures and peoples open up. Honda Adventure roads isn’t just about reaching the destination; it’s about the transformative journey that lies in-between.

The Adventure

You ride to explore and push for challenge. You ride to be free. And we have a place for you. Discover the Honda Adventure Roads community, the embodiment of the spirit of adventure and power of teamwork. Through our incredible events – across countries like Norway, Iceland and South Africa – riders have come together to conquer the wildest terrain, from breath-taking peaks to unforgiving, beautiful deserts forging lasting bonds and a vibrant, tight-knit community. You’ll find their shared experiences are at the core of our community. And, perhaps, you’ll find the inspiration to make your own mark on the world, and Honda Adventure Roads itself.

The Experts

When you join Honda Adventure Roads for your ride of a lifetime, you’ll be alongside some special people. Over the years, in our previous events a stellar line-up of HRC Dakar riders – including Ricky Brabec, Adrien Van Beveren and Nacho Cornejo – as well as MX legend Dave Thorpe have passed over invaluable knowledge to riders, but also excitement that inspires. And, looking forward, Spanish enduro rider Kirian Mirabet will be front and centre displaying his amazing riding skill, and always on hand to lead and lend a hand with riding tips and tricks for each and every Honda Adventure Roads rider to take away.

THE ROUTE

Are you ready?

Passing through eight countries, riders will first experience the Apennines Mountain range in Italy, soon boarding a ferry to Croatia. Very quickly, the small roads will become tracks and the Balkan chain rises in the landscape, taking riders south. Cross through Bosnia, Montenegro and Albania to Beautiful Lake Orhid. The lake marks the border as riders cross into Northern Macedonia and into the region of Thessaloniki, Greece. Finally crossing the border to Turkey to the final destination – Istanbul.

Register your Interest

Registrations are now open to take part in the upcoming Honda Adventure Roads event, Rome to Istanbul. This event will take place in May 2025 with 30 rider places available.

Information on event costs, specific event dates and riding schedules will soon be made available on the Honda Adventure Roads website later this summer.

Honda Adventure Roads – Morocco 2024.

Honda Adventure Roads is entering a new chapter, one that will provide Africa Twin enthusiasts an opportunity to ride with us every year for the next three years. For now, the next Honda Adventure Roads will be in Morocco where the Africa Twin will return to its roots for an exhilarating 10-day expedition, following in the footsteps of previous Dakar rally’s.

The Challenge

New for HAR2024, riders will be self-guided for true adventure using the Tripy II system. The HAR team have created a bespoke road book for Morocco which includes a mixture of terrain and a variety of elevation levels, allowing riders to push their limits. Your journey starts in Agadir riding eastwards towards the golden dunes of M’hamid, sprinting through the round mountain of Gara Medouar. Riders will get the chance to head through the steep decent of Dades canyon as they head deeper into crumbling mountain passes and valleys towards the cultural city of Fes. As you head north the terrain becomes flora rich as you head into Tazekka National Park before finishing at Nador.

Morocco 2024 Route.

Take a look at the Honda Adventure Roads 2024 planned route in Morocco.

Arrival

Riders will arrive in Agadir and make their way to Tikida Golf Palace, where they will settle into a luxury accommodation experience close to the beach. You will have the chance to meet your fellow riders, HAR team and get prepared for the adventure that lies ahead. In the evening a full rider briefing on what to expect during HAR, followed by the evening meal.

Day 1

Get to grips with your Africa Twin. Before setting off onto the main adventure you will have the opportunity to set the bike up to your requirements with the help of Africa Twin specialists. Once you are familiarised with the Africa Twin the adventure begins across the white golden sands of Agadir Beach. Head through old granaries, hilltop kasbahs and palm oases to reach Tafraoute, staying the night in Bivouacs. 360Km – 42% Off-Road.

Day 2

From Tafraoute, riders have 315 kilometres to travel across tarmac and gravel roads, passing through breathtaking mountain scenery home to blue Nila stones, stopping at historic Foum Zguid. 25% Off-Road.

Day 3

From Foum Zguid, where the Sahara begins, our riders, for the first time, try their Africa Twin on desert terrain. Riders will head towards a tricky Dakar route learning how to handle the bike off-road, finishing at nomadic M’Hamid. – 75% Off-Road. 192km.

Day 4

From M’Hamid, riders will head towards Merzuga, a gem of the Moroccan desert. Become engulfed in the dunes, where you will get a taste of desert life. 308km – 85% Off-Road.

Day 5

Reaching Tinghir, breathtaking scenery with vast desert landscapes opens into Gara Medouar, the round mountain; riders will pass through the majestic Todgha Gorge. 322km – 33% Off-Road.

Day 6

Boulmane Dades opens a steep incline to riders at Lake Tislit before Dades Gorge; a winding road into its depths awaits riders with spectacular scenery during this riding experience. This will not be for the faint-hearted as riders use the skills, they have learned from the previous days riding to conquer the altitude changes. 317km – 60% Off-Road.

Day 7

On the trails of the Middle Atlas, we will head to Ifrane, the only ski resort in Morocco. The forests will become denser, and the riders will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the Barbary macaques that inhabit this area. The atmosphere will be very different from the desert areas we have crossed before. 360km 36% Off Road.

Day 8

Riders pass Lake Sidi Ali, an impressive body of water, unexpected this deep into the desert. After visiting the flora abundant Tazekka national park, riders will then journey to the cultural capital of Fes, sleeping under the stars. 308Km – 38% Off-Road.

Day 9

After an exhilarating 9 days riding you will finish your adventure in beautiful Nador, ready for the final dinner and celebrations at the final luxury hotel. 283km – 20% Off-Road.

Departure

After an incredible final dinner In Nador, riders can recover at the luxurious Marchica Lagoon resort, before saying their goodbyes to one another. You can then head straight to the airport or soak up the Moroccan culture at your leisure.

HRC RIDERS

Learn From The best

Learn and ride alongside the very best, as our very own HRC Rally Riders will join you for the journey*. They will be there to give you some riding tips and inspiration, ride with you on the challenging terrain and join us for dinners in the evening.

PREMIUM EXPERIENCE

Adventure Inspired Accommodation

From the moment you arrive at the airport in Agadir, to when you depart from Nador – Honda will look after you, all you need to bring is your riding gear and the spirit of adventure. Riders will stay in luxury Moroccan hotels and traditional Bivouac camps where the clear skies are open to stargazing. Guide riders and dedicated mechanics will be available to support you throughout the entire adventure to give riders reassurance. Tyres and fuelling are all included by event organisers, and we will even take your luggage separately to your accommodation each night, letting you concentrate on the adventure. Participants will have a chance to experience challenging terrain and beautiful scenery, delving into Moroccan culture and its people in some tailored and unique experiences.

THE BIKE

Push To The Limit

Experience the latest model of the Africa Twin, fully kitted out with accessories. Forged through toughness and put to the test with each Adventure Roads event; the Africa Twin is every adventure motorcyclist’s reliable travel partner. A compact power horse fitted with a twin-cylinder engine and aggressive rally design initially influenced by the HRC.