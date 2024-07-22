YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL GRABS SUZUKA PODIUM

The Suzuka new-look Yoshimura SERT Motul put in a solid start for the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship at the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours. The team then battled through setbacks to recover to an excellent third place on the podium for this crucial round in Japan.

Bright sunshine and high temperatures awaited the 46 teams that entered this year. Positioned fifth on the grid, with a new rider set up, and with the absence of lead team rider and holeshot-taker Gregg Black, Yoshimura SERT Motul entrusted Japanese rider Cocoro Atsumi with the important task of starting in front of his home crowd. He got off to a very good start which enabled him to maintain the team’s fifth place and stay in contact with the leaders.

Throughout the first part of the race, Atsumi took turns to ride stints with British rider Dan Linfoot. The team had decided to keep Spaniard Albert Arenas in reserve as he was getting to grips with the discipline, the bike, and the circuit.

At the halfway point, the #12 Suzuki GSX-R1000R was firmly established in third place in the provisional standings, but remained under threat from the Ducati team. The two teams engaged in a merciless battle which kept spectators in suspense.

Shortly after the fourth hour of the race, Arenas was called in to support his two team-mates, who had been putting in fast laps in the sweltering heat since the start of the race. The Spaniard responded brilliantly, putting in some very fast laps with times close to those he had set in qualifying. His performance helped enable Yoshimura SERT Motul to secure provisional third place.

In the sixth hour of the race, a small mistake made during refueling was punished by Race Direction and the team was handed a ride-through penalty, putting Yoshimura SERT Motul back one place.

The end of the race saw another intense battle against the clock. It was at dusk, at the very end of the race, that Atsumi made the difference. He put in an exceptional last stint and reclaimed third place with authority, posting consecutive team best lap times as he held the position right the way through to the drop of the chequered flag.

Yohei KATO – team director

“I’m very happy with this result. A podium finish at Suzuka is very special for Yoshimura, especially this year as the brand celebrates its 70th anniversary. It’s an incredible feeling to experience it with Suzuki, our valuable sponsors and, of course, our fans. The riders worked really well. Cocoro did an incredible last stint, Albert put in a brilliant performance, and Dan pushed right to the end to help taking back third place from Ducati. I’d like to thank them very much for this result, even though the very hot weather didn’t make things any easier.”

Damien SAULNIER – team manager

“Winning at Le Mans has a special meaning for us. But, when you’re at Suzuka, at Yoshimura, at Suzuki, achieving a good result is also very special. I’m very happy with this great podium position. We’ve lost the lead in the championship, but only by six points. It’s not over yet. We’re now going to prepare for the final at the Bol d’Or with a single objective in mind; to offer our team and Suzuki another world crown.”

Cocoro ATSUMI – rider

“I’ve been the reserve rider for the team since the Bol d’Or 2023 so I’ve learnt a lot with them and I was honoured to be able to participate in this very important race and fight for the championship. We finished on the podium and the gap in the championship is very small so we’re still in a good position to challenge for the title. I’d really like to congratulate Albert because he wasn’t able to do much testing before the race. Dan has been my team-mate since the start of the season, he has an excellent pace and I’ve learnt a lot from him, as well as from Greg and Etienne. They should both be back for the final round, and I’ll be doing my best to help them.”

Dan LINFOOT – rider

“Cocoro did an incredible last stint in the dark. Albert also did an excellent job with just a few hours and a few laps of practice in which to learn the bike and the circuit. He did a stint that gave us a bit of a rest, which was perfect. After that I just tried to stay solid, do the best laps possible despite the traffic and respect the team’s strategy. I’m very proud and happy to be on the podium in Suzuka after my fourth-place last year. A result like that, together with the atmosphere and the Japanese fans, is a memory of a lifetime!”

Albert ARENAS OVEJERO – rider

“It was an incredible weekend that ended very well. I stayed totally focused from the start to try and help the team as much as possible. It was a big challenge for me to ride at a new circuit with a new bike, new tires, and the pressure of fighting for the title. But the very warm welcome I received gave me the confidence to stay positive. I gave my best and I’d like to thank Yoshimura SERT Motul for this opportunity in Japan, which I really enjoyed.”

This third place finish, combined with qualifying in fifth, allowed Yoshimura SERT Motul to leave Japan with an additional 22 points. Although the team temporarily loses the lead in the championship, it remains just six points behind its main rival. The title will now be decided at the Bol d’Or, the fourth and final round of the 2024 EWC championship, which takes place at the Paul Ricard circuit (France) on the 14th and 15th of September 2024.