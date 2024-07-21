Best possible result on Sunday at Czech Round finishing twice in second place

Bulega produces two great races to twice finish second at Most. A Sunday to forget for Bautista. Superb double win for Huertas in Supersport.



Nicolò Bulega got the best possible result on Sunday at the Czech Round, finishing twice in second place behind Razgatlioglu (BMW), who at Most confirmed the big advantage over the competitors already proved at Misano.

The Italian rider, who took a few laps in the lead both in Superpole Race and in Race-2, crossed the chequered flag ‘only’ 3.2 seconds behind Razgatlioglu.

A very difficult Sunday for Alvaro Bautista who crashed on the last lap of the Superpole Race in an attempt to overtake his team-mate, then was hit by Petrucci (Ducati) at the first corner of Race-2 and forced to retire.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

‘I am very satisfied to have finished second twice on a circuit that is not easy for me. We worked well over the weekend and the results proved it. The win? I think second place is the best possible result because at this moment Toprak is uncatchable. We will try again at Portimao, a circuit I like a lot’.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

‘It’s a real shame, especially for what happened in Race 2. I made a strong start from the tenth position and by the first corner, I was practically already with the leading group. Then, unfortunately, I was hit by Petrucci who probably went long. In Superpole Race, on the other hand, I made a mistake, but for nine laps the feeling was good and it gave me a lot of confidence ahead of Race-2’.



WorldSBK

Double win at Most, sixth consecutive victory and solid leadership in the World Supersport Championship (+46). A fantastic weekend of Adrian Huertas, who after Saturday’s victory takes the Ducati Panigale V2 to first place also in Race-2.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

‘It was a very tough race in really difficult conditions because of the very high temperature. And for this I also want to thank all the fans who supported us. I am very happy because I made no mistakes and kept a very good pace throughout the race. See you in Portimao’.