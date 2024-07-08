Viva Las Vegas Baby! Elvis is in the building. Get all shook up about the new stunning 2025 Triumph Elvis Presley Edition Bike! You can’t help falling in love with it’s beautifully detailed design scheme, heartbreak hotel Carnival Red color and hound dog 1200cc performance. Limited to 925 units, this distinctive T120 takes styling cues from Elvis’ most iconic ’68 ‘Comeback Special’ performance. Rider’s can’t help falling in love with it’s special features:

TRIUMPH UNVEILS BONNEVILLE T120 ELVIS PRESLEY LIMITED EDITION

Combining authentic style, performance and modern capability, with a beautifully detailed design scheme, this distinctive T120 takes styling cues from Elvis’ most iconic ’68 ‘Comeback Special’ performance.

Unmistakable ELVIS gold lettering, representing set lights, together with Elvis Presley’s signature, feature prominently on the tank and side panels, while die-hard fans will find fascinating Elvis discoverable on the bike, including a discreet ‘Taking Care of Business in a Flash’ emblem. This was a personal mantra that captured his work ethic and the design featured on the necklace presented to each of his Memphis Mafia.

The rich Carnival Red colour scheme was inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville created to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in 2023. And just like the Bonneville T120 TT which featured in Comedy Western ‘Stay Away Joe’ and the Bonnevilles which were gifted to the Memphis Mafia in 1965, the modern T120 retains the iconic Bonneville DNA, timeless silhouette and distinctive sculpted tank that so impressed Elvis.

Bonneville tank stripes in Aluminum Silver beautifully complement the striped mudguards, accentuated by hand-painted gold line detailing. A deep, high-quality chrome finish has been applied to carefully selected parts, including the sweeping twin skin exhaust with classic peashooter silencers, adding lustrous detail to this iconic model.

This special collaboration offers motorcycle and music fans an unprecedented opportunity to own their own piece of the Elvis and Triumph legend. Limited to 925 worldwide, the bikes feature a special numbered handlebar clamp with laser etched Elvis Presley signature, and each one will be presented along with a Sony gold disc, in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve, encasing a bespoke certificate of authenticity, signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor and Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG, Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“It’s been incredible to see the customer reaction to the custom Bonneville that raised so much for charity earlier this year, and our search for the Memphis Mafia Bonnevilles, which has unearthed wonderful glimpses into the past,” said Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud. “With so much interest in the story so far, we’re confident our passionate customers will be thrilled at the chance to own this magnificent tribute to the biggest selling solo artist in history, when it arrives in dealerships in July.”

MEMPHIS MAFIA BONNEVILLES

Elvis’ introduction to Triumph Motorcycles was in 1965 while taking a break from filming and spending time with his closest friends, known as the ‘Memphis Mafia’, at his Bel Air home. Friend Jerry Schilling had ordered a new Triumph T120 Bonneville and Elvis took it for a ride around the neighborhood. Elvis was impressed, and when he returned, he told his transportation manager, Alan Fortis, to “order one for all the guys, but…it has to be tonight!” Motorcycle dealers Bill Robertson & Sons managed to deliver seven Triumphs that night – two more followed soon after – and Elvis and his friends rode together around Bel Air late into the evening, only stopping when neighbors called the police to complain.

Triumph is on the hunt to track down the Bonnevilles, with several leads already adding to the dossier of evidence. One customer came forward to share that she was once the proud owner of Jerry Schilling’s Bonneville, and still has a registration document to prove it! Sadly, the bike, now repainted pink, had been sold years ago, but with the bike’s VIN confirmed, the search continues. Customers with any information relating to these bikes are asked to email the details to [email protected].

The Memphis Mafia story inspired a one-of-a-kind ‘Elvis Presley’ Triumph Bonneville motorcycle and matching Gibson Les Paul Guitar which sold for $20,000 at the Amelia Island Auction held by Bonhams|Cars earlier this year. The auction was in aid of the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, who continue Elvis’ legacy of generosity by supporting numerous charitable causes.

AUTHENTIC MODERN CLASSIC DESIGN

The Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition features beautiful twin dial instruments, with an analogue speedometer, tachometer and integrated multi-function LCD screen that is striking, yet easy-to-read in all light conditions. Refined details such as the 3-bar classic tank badge and classic machined engine fins, are faithful to the iconic 1959 Bonneville.

TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE

Combining modern performance and efficiency with timeless character, the 1200cc parallel twin delivers a powerful, torque-rich performance, with the unmistakeable sound of a British twin and charismatic 270° firing interval. Specifically tuned to deliver high torque from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, the T120 is known its exhilarating performance. The 1200 twin engine delivers 105 Nm of peak torque at a very low 3500 rpm and its power peaks 80 PS at 6,550 rpm. With its sensitively designed liquid cooling system, the engine exceeds EURO 5 requirements, and offers excellent fuel economy.

CLASS LEADING HANDLING

Renowned for its agile, confidence-inspiring feel on the road, dedicated chassis, with relaxed riding position, the T120 has a dual seat that offers all-day comfort, with a low height of just 790mm. The latest generation ABS with twin-piston Brembo floating front calipers and 310mm discs give superb feel and power for confident braking, while Triumph’s latest generation ABS and switchable traction control maximizes safety and control.

TECHNOLOGY AS STANDARD

Packed with high specification technology, the T120 features a ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control and single-button cruise control fitted as standard.

Making it even more user friendly, the rider can select between Rain and Road riding modes, which will tailor the behavior of the bike to the riding conditions. More modern touches include LED lights, under-seat USB-A charging socket and immobilizer.

ON THE ROAD

The new T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition will be available from £14,495 OTR. Customers can reserve now, or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from August 2024.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Type

Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin

Capacity

1200 cc

Bore

97.6 mm

Stroke

80 mm

Compression

10.0:1

Maximum Power

80 PS / 78.9 bhp (58.8 kW) @ 6,550 rpm

Maximum Torque

105 Nm @ 3,500 rpm

Fuel System

Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection

Exhaust

Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers

Final Drive

Chain

Clutch

Wet, multi-plate, torque assist clutch

Gearbox

6 speed

CHASSIS

Frame

Tubular steel twin cradle frame

Swingarm

Twin-sided fabrication

Front Wheel

Aluminium rimmed 32 spoke 18 x 2.75 inches

Rear Wheel

Aluminium rimmed 32 spoke 17 x 4.25 inches

Front Tyre

100/90-18

Rear Tyre

150/70 R17

Front Suspension

Ø41mm cartridge forks

Rear Suspension

Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment

Front Brakes

Twin 310mm discs, Brembo 2 piston floating caliper, ABS

Rear Brakes

Single 255mm disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS

Instruments

Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Width (Handlebars)

780 mm

Height Without Mirrors

1100 mm

Seat Height

790 mm

Wheelbase

1450 mm

Rake

25.5 °

Trail

105.2 mm

Wet weight

236 kg

Fuel Tank Capacity

14.5 litres

SERVICE

Service Interval

10,000 miles/16,000 Km or 12 Months, whichever comes first

CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU)

Fuel Consumption

60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km)

Emissions

107 g/km

EURO 5 CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC.

Fuel consumption and emissions figures are measured according to the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) under specific test conditions and provided for comparison purposes. Actual fuel economy may vary depending on factors such as riding style, accessory fitment, rider and pillion weight and tyre pressures, as well as external environmental conditions.