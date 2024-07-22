New 2025 BMW Motorrad Motorbikes: Enhanced Adventure Expertise!

10 New 2025 BMW Motorrad Motorbikes Launched offering up Enhanced Adventure Expertise! With the new 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure being the crown jewel! Never before have seating comfort, ergonomics and wind and weather protection been so harmoniously combined with precise handling, exceptional suspension comfort and smooth running says BMW. Whether crossing the Sahara in searing heat, climbing the Himalayas or exploring the Amazon rainforests its the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles. With an almost completely redesigned the engine, chassis, bodywork, design and storage the 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure really stands out. Just check out it’s features:

new design: much more compact than its predecessor

new suspension: significantly optimized higher levels of stiffness

new adaptive vehicle height control: The vehicle height is lowered by 30 mm when stationary and at low speeds

Four riding modes now standard: “Rain” and “Road”, Eco and Enduro

Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) for fully automatic clutch actuation with manual or automated shifting for even more riding enjoyment.

Full LED headlights in new matrix design and auxiliary headlights as standard.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC),

Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and the new

Rear End Collision Warning (RECW) for safe and convenient motorcycling

New aluminum top case and new aluminum cases

Also BMW Motorrad offers up model updates for nine other 2025 models as well with new attractive color and equipment variants. The models can be ordered in the new configurations from all BMW Motorrad partners from August 2024 onwards. With new colors, factory options, touring Packages and available Connected Ride Control technology.

The new 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure.

When it comes to motorcycle adventure and long-distance touring, this is the rock in the surf. An almost completely newly designed model with enhanced adventure expertise across the board.

“The appearance of the new 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure is sure to attract attention. The big GS is not only visually different from its almost dainty sister. Never before have seating comfort, ergonomics and wind and weather protection been so harmoniously combined with precise handling, exceptional suspension comfort and smooth running. The new 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure has set itself the goal of becoming the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles.”

Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development

Crossing the Sahara in searing heat, climbing the Himalayas or exploring the Amazon rainforests – for more than two decades the big BMW GS Adventure with flat twin boxer engine has been synonymous with such long-distance motorcycle journeys with a passenger and lots of luggage. To ensure that this remains the case in the future, and to provide adventurous motorcyclists with even more adventure expertise, BMW Motorrad has almost completely redesigned the engine, chassis, bodywork, design and storage concept of the new R1300GS Adventure compared to the previous model, taking the cornerstones of the BMW GS Adventure to a new level.

The legendary twin-cylinder boxer engine is once again at the heart of the new R1300GS Adventure. The new design, first introduced on the R1300GS, is much more compact than its predecessor thanks to a transmission located under the engine and a new arrangement of the camshaft drive. It generates 107 kW (145 hp) from 1,300 cc at 7,750 rpm. Maximum torque is 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This makes it by far the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever to be produced in series.

At the center of the new suspension is the sheet metal shell main frame made of steel, which in addition to being significantly optimized in terms of installation space also offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. In place of the previous tubular steel construction, the new R1300GS Adventure now has an aluminum lattice tube rear frame made of aluminum tubes and forged parts. The EVO Telelever front wheel guide with flex element and the revised EVO Paralever rear wheel guide also provide even greater steering precision and riding stability.

New electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as standard equipment ex works, with dynamic adaptation of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation.

The previous Dynamic ESA Next Generation electronic suspension itself offered a high level of ride safety and riding fun on a wide variety of terrains with its dynamic adjustment of the damping and adjustable spring basis at the rear. The new electronic

Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) now goes one step further, combining the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate (“spring stiffness”) – depending on the selected riding mode, riding condition and manoeuvres. The automatic adjustment of the spring basis ensures load compensation. This makes for an even more thrilling riding experience on all surfaces. Whether solo, with passenger or with bulky luggage – DSA ensures an even higher level of ride safety, performance and comfort.

Adaptive vehicle height control and adaptive vehicle height control comfort with vehicle lowering as optional equipment ex works.

The new adaptive vehicle height control and vehicle height control comfort are available ex works as optional extras for the chassis of the new R1300GS Adventure.

With adaptive vehicle height control, the new R1300GS offers fully automatic adjustment of the vehicle height to suit the operating conditions, ensuring maximum comfort without having to compromise on riding dynamics and lean angle freedom. The vehicle height is lowered by 30 mm when stationary and at low speeds.

The new R1300GS Adventure can also be fitted with the optional adaptive vehicle height control comfort system for smaller riders, or for particularly good accessibility and even easier handling. It has all the features and functions of the vehicle height control, and a standard height that is 20mm lower.

Four riding modes now standard. “Enduro” riding mode for an enhanced off-road riding experience.

Even in the standard version, the new R1300GS Adventure now has four rather than three riding modes to suit individual rider preferences. The “Rain” and “Road” riding modes allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions. With the “Eco” riding mode it is possible to achieve the maximum range on a single tank of fuel, while the additional riding mode “Enduro” enables an enhanced riding experience off the beaten track with a specific set-up for off-road use.

Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) for fully automatic clutch actuation with manual or automated shifting for even more riding enjoyment as optional ex-works equipment.

With the new Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), BMW Motorrad offers an innovative technical solution to make motorcycling easier and more comfortable. True to the motto “Simplify your ride”, the riding experience is further enhanced by the automation of the clutch and gear shift, without sacrificing the emotionally important dynamics of the gear change.

Full LED headlights in new matrix design and auxiliary headlights as standard. State-of-the-art LED light units all round with turn indicators integrated into the hand protectors.

BMW Motorrad is regarded as the pioneer par excellence when it comes to motorcycling safety and related innovations. Accordingly, the new R1300GS Adventurer offers a new, very small and attractive full LED headlamp with a novel, distinctive light icon as standard. The light unit consists of one LED unit for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for the daytime running light and the side light. The new R1300GS Adventure also features two extra-flat auxiliary headlamps with LED technology that blend harmoniously and safely into the bodywork. This combination illuminates the road with unprecedented clarity, thereby ensuring even better perception in traffic. State-of-the-art LED light units with newly designed LED turn indicators – integrated in the hand protectors at the front, function-integrated at the rear – round off the lighting concept of the new

New aluminum top case and new aluminum cases with integrated magnetic couplings as electrical interfaces for USB charging sockets and lighting as well as an optional volume extension are available as optional equipment ex works.

A robust 37-liter aluminum top case and a top case holder with vibration-decoupled top case plate, electrical interface for lighting and USB charging socket as well as integrated passenger grab handles are available as optional accessories for the new

R1300GS Adventure. The load capacity is up to 8 kg.

The new aluminum cases, each with a load capacity of up to 10 kg, are also ideal for transporting luggage easily and safely. The total capacity is over 73 liters (37 liters left, 36.5 liters right). They are simply, quickly and securely attached to the innovative case holders made of forged aluminum. The magnetic coupling integrated into the left-hand case holder acts as the electrical interface for the USB charging socket in the left-hand case. The optional 10-liter volume extensions per case provide even more storage space. Made from high quality aluminum, they are quick and easy to fit.

30-liter aluminum fuel tank with clever mounting options and rubberised storage area. Effective wind and weather protection with windshield and hand protectors with hand protector extensions.

The new R1300GS Adventure comes with a completely new design that sets it even more apart from its sister model, the R1300GS. A key component of the outer skin in the central bodywork area of the new R1300GS Adventure is the 30-liter sheet-aluminum fuel tank, which is largely uncovered. It was particularly important to BMW Motorrad’s development engineers that the tank, with its large outer skin, also does justice to its additional function as a luggage carrier in a special way. That’s why three fastening elements have been screwed onto the upper tank panelling for easy and simple refueling and quick access to the smartphone charging compartment. This clever solution offers individual fastening eyelets for items of luggage and at the same time provides an articulated mount with snap lock for the 12-liter tank bag with waterproof inner bag and outer bags, which is available as an accessory.

The sheer width of the tank inspires confidence and provides effective frontal weather protection. The large windshield, combined with the two large transparent wind deflectors, also provides effective protection from the wind and weather, making for a uniquely quiet and comfortable ride, even on long journeys. Rubberized tank trays to the left and right of the upper tank covers are also standard. They provide non-slip, secure storage for utensils during stops.

The new R1300GS Adventure: The very highest level of touring and off-road expertise in an attractive basic variant along with the variants Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum.

Even in its basic version, the new R1300GS Adventure leaves no doubt about its purpose. Finished in solid Racing Red, it has an athletic, well-trained look that invites you to embark on dedicated motorcycling adventures. The silver tank, black and red seats, black handlebars, black rims and red hand protector extensions provide a striking contrast.

In the Triple Black model variant, the new R1300GS Adventure shows its elegant face. Accents in perfectly coordinated shades of black and the aluminum fuel tank finished in high-quality Tinted Clear Coat are the hallmarks of this exceptional character. Black elements such as the standard engine protection bar with silver inserts, handlebars and wheel rims are combined with grey hand protector extensions, large aluminum radiator cowls and black/grey heated seats for the traditional Triple Black colour scheme. A luggage rack and high windshield with large wind deflectors complete the Triple Black look.

The GS Trophy model features a sporty colour scheme. Racing Blue metallic paintwork is complemented by eye-catching solid Light White and solid Racing Red stripes. Textured powder-coated parts in Avus Black matt metallic create exciting contrasts with the aluminum parts. Red and black seats and red hand protector extensions combine with the stainless steel engine protection bar and black cross-spoke wheels to create an attractive colour scheme. Black grilles in front of the radiators and auxiliary headlamps provide effective stone guard protection. The smaller sport windshield and sport grab handles for the passenger further emphasise the GS Trophy’s sporty character. Large radiator cowls with lashing eyes and aluminum fuel tank shelves also provide robust docking points.

Option 719 Karakorum presents the R1300GS Adventure in the exclusive colour Aurelius Green matt metallic. Gold-coloured lines and the Shadow milled parts package complete the high-quality appearance, as does the “Opt. 719” badge on the tank cover. Golden anodised components such as the wheel rims and handlebars are particularly eye-catching. The standard engine protection bar is painted black and the hand protector extensions are grey. In addition to the small aluminum radiator cowls and protective grille on the auxiliary headlamps, there are two black/grey heated comfort seats, a luggage rack and a small sport windshield.

BMW Motorrad model update measures for model year 2025.

New attractive color and equipment variants as well as option 719 packages.

For the 2025 model year, various model update measures will again be incorporated into the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered in the new configurations from all BMW Motorrad partners from August 2024 onwards.

BMW G 310 RR.

Passion: New color scheme Racing blue metallic.

Passion: Main and rear frame Racing red uni.



BMW K 1600 GT.

Sport: New color scheme Racing blue metallic.

Lightwhite uni / Racing blue metallic is discontinued.

Lightwhite uni / Racing blue metallic is discontinued. Option 719 “Antigua”: New color scheme Blue Ridge Mountain metallic with saddle brown seat. Meteoric Dust II metallic is discontinued.

Factory options: The main stand becomes a single factory option.

BMW K 1600 GTL.

Option 719 “Antigua”: New color scheme Blue Ridge Mountain metallic with saddle brown seat. Meteoric Dust II metallic is discontinued.

Factory options: The main stand becomes part of the Comfort Package.

BMW K 1600 B / Grand America.

Exclusive: New color scheme Mineral gray metallic matte. Manhattan metallic matte is discontinued.

BMW F 800 GS.

Touring Package: Headlight Pro, heated grips and hand protection become part of the Touring Package.

BMW CE 02.

Drive batteries: the drive batteries can be removed for charging.

Highline Package: Teleservices and Last State Services are no longer included in the Highline Package.

BMW R 12 nineT.

Option 719 “Aluminum”: Headlight (Pro) silver is replaced by Headlight (Pro) black.

Connected Ride Control: USB-C port becomes part of the factory option Connected Ride Control.



BMW R 12.