MXGP Grand Prix of Germany held at the Talkessel circuit in Teutschenthal

• Top five for Jeremy Seewer in race one in Teutschenthal

• The Swiss rider closes the first half of the championship with a positive result

Two motos run under completely different conditions marked the tenth round of the MXGP – the Grand Prix of Germany – held at the Talkessel circuit in Teutschenthal. This race concluded the first half of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship season.

After finishing ninth in Saturday’s qualifying race, Jeremy Seewer got off to a quality start in the first moto. The Swiss rider capitalised on the power of his Desmo450 MX out of the gate and quickly moved into sixth. Maintaining an impressive pace to match the lap times of the frontrunners, he advanced to fifth on lap nine and held the position, securing his fifth top-five result of the season. Between the two motos, it began to rain heavily, as the track changed completely, with deep ruts forming during the final MX2 race ahead of the last race of the day. At the opening of race two, contact on the first corner deprived Jeremy of a good position in the early stages of the moto. Seewer, 13th at the end of the first lap, didn’t give up. In the muddy conditions, he gained two positions on lap two and broke into the top ten after five more laps. His pace was clearly stronger than that of the riders ahead, but as the track deteriorated with each lap, overtaking became increasingly tough. By lap ten, he had climbed to ninth and had two riders in his sights, but a crash dropped him back to 14th, where he would ultimately finish. Despite the setback, he secured ninth overall for the round.

It was a mixed weekend for Mattia Guadagnini, who qualified 21st and was hampered by a disadvantageous gate pick. In race one, the Italian rider rounded the first corner in 22nd but showed solid pace, working his way into the points and finishing 18th at the chequered flag. The start of race two was even more challenging for Mattia, as he went down in the first corner and rejoined the race in last. However, in the mud, he made the most of the Desmo450 MX’s handling and embarked on a determined comeback. Still 22nd at the end of the first lap, Guadagnini’s charge through the field was eye-catching, for his elite pace and some clean passes propelled him up to 13th. Unfortunately, a technical issue forced him to retire before the end.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Factory MX Team now heads to Latvia for the eleventh round of the 2025 MXGP World Championship, set to take place in Kegums on the Baltic sand.

Jeremy Seewer: “The first moto was very positive with the fifth place. My riding was good, closer to the pace of the frontrunners. I got another good start, which was very positive too. I didn’t had the best start in moto two. I got caught up in the second corner, but I was still placed quite okay, actually. My riding was good, I had great speed, I passed some guys and I was going for P7. And then, unfortunately, I had two crashes and found myself struggling. It’s just those mud races at the moment are not our friends but that’s how it is. We need to improve the negative points, especially in the mud again, where we’ve made too many mistakes.”

Mattia Guadagnini: “In qualifying, I had a very outside gate and got off to a really bad start. I tried to recover, but overtaking was difficult, and I finished 21st, which gave me an even worse position for the two races on Sunday. In the first moto, I was far behind. I made a few overtakes, but it was almost impossible to come back. In race two, the conditions were different, with a lot of mud. I didn’t get a good start – I slipped and had to restart from last. From there, I made a strong comeback, riding well and reaching 13th, but unfortunately a technical problem forced me to retire. I take little from this weekend in terms of results, but I’m happy with how I rode in race two. Now we head to Latvia confident we can do better.”