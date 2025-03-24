MXGP of Europe: Everts Grabs The Red Plate Through The French Mud

The historic St. Jean d’Angely circuit on France’s stunning west coast set the stage for round three of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, hosting its 19th MXGP since 1984. The 1610-metre, 15-turn layout welcomed the world’s best riders with new elevation changes, faster sections, and unpredictable weather that turned the hard-pack terrain into a technical challenge of the highest order.

Despite the demanding conditions, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing riders Liam Everts and Kay de Wolf delivered strong performances, each showcasing their raw speed and bar-to-bar riding styles as the MX2 championship battle took another dramatic twist.

Liam Everts emerged from the weekend with the coveted Red Plate, and the championship lead, thanks to a calculated and composed performance in both of Sunday’s motos. After a confident third place in qualifying, the Belgian wasted no time in Sunday’s opening race; launching into second off the gate drop, and briefly taking the lead on lap three. Everts rode smart and aggressively; withstanding pressure from Längenfelder and Adamo before crossing the line in third place – a finish that extended his title advantage to seven points ahead of his team mate Kay De Wolf.

In the second moto, Everts again found himself among the frontrunners from the gate drop, claiming the lead by lap five. Though he later slipped to fifth following an intense mid-race battle, his consistent results were enough to see him leave France as the new MX2 championship leader with 135 points, five clear of his closest rival – Simon Längenfelder.

Reigning MX2 Champion Kay de Wolf came into the weekend leading the standings, but a DNF in Saturday’s qualifying race – due to a technical issue – put him on the back foot with 29th gate pick for Sunday’s action. Undeterred, De Wolf mounted an incredible comeback in Sunday’s opening moto, charging from the far outside to 12th off the start, and eventually fighting through to a well-earned 6th place finish.

MX2’s final moto at Saint-Jean-d’Angély saw a stronger start from De Wolf, with the reigning champion climbing to fourth place by lap 15.

While applying late pressure on Längenfelder for third place, a minor mistake cost him valuable time, and the Dutchman would ultimately be forced to settle for 4th. Despite the challenges, De Wolf remains firmly in the title hunt, now sitting third in the standings with 130 points.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It was definitely a tough weekend, and not the way I wanted things to go. The technical issue in qualifying put us on the back foot straight away, and starting from the outside in the first moto made it even harder. But I gave it everything I had – pushed through the pack, stayed focused, and did what I could in the conditions. The second moto was better, and I felt strong, but a small mistake near the end cost me a chance at third place. Losing the Red Plate is tough, but it’s a long season. I’m more motivated than ever to come back stronger at the next round in Sardinia.”



#26 – Liam Everts: “I’m really happy with how the weekend turned out. The track was super sketchy in parts with all the rain, so staying consistent and making smart decisions was important. The first moto went well – I got into the lead early and tried to control the race, but the conditions changed fast, and I had to settle for third. In the second moto, I had another good start and pushed hard, but I faded a bit towards the end and ended up fifth. It wasn’t perfect, but overall I’m proud of the effort, and to come away with the Red Plate feels amazing. Now the focus is on keeping this momentum going when we go to Sardinia in two weeks.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Three:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 47pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 45pts; 3. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 38pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 36pts; 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 33pts; 7. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 25pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:28.696; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:32.626; 3. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:47.791; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:51.672; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:57.132;

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:08.618; 2. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 35:09.186; 3. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 35:14.753; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:26.450; 5. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:30.731; 14. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 36:32.031;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 135pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 132pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 130pts; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 124pts; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 101pts; 22. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;