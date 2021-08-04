MXGP of Flanders-Belgium: Results

Liam Everts also stood out in the same category, having been protagonist first

of the best time practice of his group and then of an exceptional first heat in

which he used all his capabilities to remedy a fall that had brought him from 8th to 24th place: lap after lap the talented Flemish son of a legend overcame the riders in front, managing to cross the finish line 5th. In the second heat he was able to close 4th after a series of equally thrilling overtakes. His 5th place overall allowed him to keep the 4th place in championship standings.