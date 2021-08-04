MXGP of Flanders-Belgium: Results

✔️ A WIN AND 3RD PLACE FOR RICK ELZINGA IN EMX250
✔️ LIAM EVERTS 4th PLACE IN EMX250 CHAMPIONSHIP
✔️ ALESSANDRO LUPINO REMAINS IN THE TOP-10 MXGP STANDINGS
✔️ JEREMY VAN HOREBEEK 11TH PLACE IN MXGP STANDINGS
✔️ SIMON LAENGENFELDER 11TH PLACE IN MX2 STANDINGS
After the hard and slippery terrain of the Grand Prix of Czech Republic, in the
Lommel stage riders were forced to face difficulties of a thick layer of sand that put a strain on their physical endurance and riding technique.
Even in this condition, the Maxxis tyres guaranteed excellent performance
thanks to the combination of Maxxcross MX ST+ on front and MX SM on rear,
which accompanied Rick Elzinga to the 2nd step of the EMX250 podium.
After the fantastic performance of the previous stage, the KTM TBS Conversion
Racing rider made an encore in Belgium: in the first heat the Dutch finished 3rd thanks to a gritty recovery from the middle of the group and in the second heat took the lead immediately after a couple of laps, keeping this first position until the finish line.
His 2nd place overall thus allowed him to climb the championship standings by
two positions, thus taking him to 3rd place, 40 points behind the leader.
Liam Everts also stood out in the same category, having been protagonist first
of the best time practice of his group and then of an exceptional first heat in
which he used all his capabilities to remedy a fall that had brought him from 8th to 24th place: lap after lap the talented Flemish son of a legend overcame the riders in front, managing to cross the finish line 5th. In the second heat he was able to close 4th after a series of equally thrilling overtakes. His 5th place overall allowed him to keep the 4th place in championship standings.
The MXGP, this time, did not give particular satisfactions: the Maxxis leader
Alessandro Lupino was unable to do better than 26th, while the Beta riders were restrained by technical problems, starting with Jeremy Van Horebeek , whose best result was the 16th place in the first heat, which made him close 20th overall.
The Maxxcross tyres, meanwhile, had a good response in MX2 with Simon
Laengenfelder who, riding the GASGAS of the DIGA team, concluded two solid
performances thanks to which he finished in 9th place, his second best result of the season.
A bad day, instead, for the Swedish teammate Isak Gifting, held back by starts
from the rear and a couple of crashes that relegated him to 16th place.
This weekend Maxxis tyres were also protagonists of the Junior 125 World
Championship, held in a single test on the Greek circuit of Megalopolis. Their
young rider Valerio Lata, on the KTM of the Marchetti Racing team, conquered
the 2nd place contributing to the victory of the Italian team in the sum of the
results that also counted the positions of the 65 and 85 classes.