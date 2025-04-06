MXGP of Sardegna -Double holeshots for Jeremy Seewer and the Desmo450 MX at Riola

The first laps led by Ducati in MXGP World Championship history

The Aruba.it- Ducati Factory MX Team rider in the top 10 of race two

The Riola Sardo track, one of the most demanding of the FIM Motocross World Championship season, welcomed the MXGP riders for the fourth round of 2025. The deep and tricky Sardinian sand put the Desmo450 MX to a tough test, and it proved to be fast and reliable even in extreme conditions.

In the first moto, Jeremy Seewer, starting from the 12th gate after Saturday’s qualifying race, grabbed the holeshot and completed the first lap in the lead before losing a few positions. A technical problem forced Seewer to make a brief stop, from which he restarted in 14th place and finished the race in 15th.

In race two, Jeremy secured the fourth holeshot for Ducati out of the eight starts so far, showcasing the performance of one of the best bikes on the track. The Swiss rider rode impressively in the top ten, maintaining a strong pace thanks to a considerable improvement in the setup of his Desmo450 MX, to eventually clinch ninth.

Next week MXGP will be back on track for the fifth round in Trentino that will see the nine-time World Champion Tony Cairoli racing alongside Seewer.

“We’re here to work and develop, and there are many positive things to take away from this race. First of all, the two holeshots and leading the first lap for Ducati but the most important is that we made great progress this weekend, even though Riola is one of the toughest tracks of the season. In the first moto, we had a small issue, and I had to stop to fix it. But in the second moto, we turned it around and finished P9, finding good feelings. Overall, we had good speed, made big improvements and took a significant step forward and I think it will also work well on hard pack. I can’t wait for Arco di Trento, and I’m really excited to race alongside Tony.”