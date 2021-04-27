National Enduro – Round 2 Forrest Hills Recap

Rachel Gutish

300 RR Race Edition

“Overall, the Cajun Classic NEPG was a solid one for me. Torrential downpours on Friday made for some exceptionally deep ruts down in the swampy areas. Test two was especially bad – all of the women’s elite riders got stuck, except the eventual winner. I was able to get out of the hole relatively quickly, thanks to the help of Levi Staten, an amateur rider on a Beta. He was just a few rows behind me and stopped his race to help free my bike. Aside from that little mishap, I won every other test and am pleased with how I rode. I definitely feel like I’m walking away from this round still in a very good place for the championship!”