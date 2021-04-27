National Enduro – Round 2 Forrest Hills Recap

Round 2 of the National Enduro brought with it heavy rains on Friday that almost lead to the cancellation of the event. The NEPG crew did a great job of getting the course ready for competition. However, there still were many mud holes for the riders to negotiate on the course. Rachel Gutish could not avoid one such rut that dashed her hopes of topping the podium. Despite that, she still raced hard on the day and finished in 2nd place. Thorn Devlin struggled on the day, finishing in 8th in the NE Pro 1. Max Fernandez raced well but just missed the podium by a spot.
Results
Thorn Devlin – 8th Place – NE Pro 1
Max Fernandez – 4th Place – NE Pro 2
Photos by: Shan Moore
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“Overall, the Cajun Classic NEPG was a solid one for me. Torrential downpours on Friday made for some exceptionally deep ruts down in the swampy areas. Test two was especially bad – all of the women’s elite riders got stuck, except the eventual winner. I was able to get out of the hole relatively quickly, thanks to the help of Levi Staten, an amateur rider on a Beta. He was just a few rows behind me and stopped his race to help free my bike. Aside from that little mishap, I won every other test and am pleased with how I rode. I definitely feel like I’m walking away from this round still in a very good place for the championship!”
Thorn Devlin
350 RR Race Edition
“The Louisiana Enduro was a tough one for us. We had our challenges and spent the day in survival mode. I’m looking forward to regaining some momentum and keep things moving forward this weekend. Thank you to the team for all their hard work and getting valuable points.”
Max Fernandez
250 RR Race Edition
“It was another solid weekend for the team and myself. We are going to keep making improvements and keep working hard to land a spot on the podium.”
