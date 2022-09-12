PT Barnum & 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Circus

PT Barnum, the Greatest Showman in the World once said, “There is a sucker born every minute” at his circus. Ducati launches $83,000 version of their $20k motorcycle, 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti. That’s 4 normal V4’s for 1. Let that sink in. So is it worth 4 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4‘s? Let’s take a look at Total Motorcycle your unbiased motorcycle source.

Let’s start with some stats, weight, power and torque, that’s what I look for in a performance sport bike so I would guess it’s important to you as well.

Weight, Power and Torque

Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Streetfighter V4 Difference Power 208 hp @ 13,000 rpm 208 hp @ 12,750 rpm 0 Torque 90.4 lb-ft @ 9,500 rpm 90.4 lb-ft @ 11,500 rpm 0 Curb Weight 197.5 kg (435.4 lb) 200.8 Kg (443 lb) 3.3 Kg (7.6 lb)

Honestly, that’s even less difference than I would have imagined. No extra power and no extra torque for an extra $63,000 dollars, Ducati couldn’t have thrown in a ECM tune, an exhaust that could have increased power by a couple or even bored out the engine block a few cc’s to make it stand out?

You DO get to lose 7.6 lbs on an already light bike so that’s an achievement. Each 2 lbs of savings cost you a new 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 though… imagine the price if the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti was 20 lbs lighter…

Speed

Ok, surely the new Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is faster right? After all, on the drag strip, race track or stop light GP you would be able to blow away a poor man’s $20,000 Streetfighter V4 right? Engage ludicrous speed!

Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Streetfighter V4 Difference Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 0 Ratios 1=38/14 2=36/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=30/24 1=38/14 2=36/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=30/24 0 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 0

Not only does the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini hit incredible speeds but so does the Ducati Streetfighter V4. No difference. Not even a different rear or front toothed sprocket to make it different. Looks like PT Barnum wins this round.

Well, at least the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini looks fast.

So if you want the most expensive Ducati I can think of and have money that is burning a hole in your pocket or just don’t have the garage space for 4 new Ducati’s, then Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini maybe your bike. Sadly, all 630 + 63 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini have been reserved in a few hours. Maybe next year.

PT Barnum & 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Circus. What a world.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini: Extreme Combination of Sportiness, Exclusivity and Appeal

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini: a numbered and limited edition of 630 + 63 units, inspired by the super-performing Lamborghini Huracán STO and built on the technical base of the Panigale V4 S 2023

Characterized by extremely aggressive shapes, special and light components and a dedicated livery, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini represents the second chapter of the collaboration between the two brands that are ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti: a limited and numbered series of 63 units reserved for special Lamborghini customers who will have the opportunity to customize the bike with body colors and rims identical to the car they own, as well as matching seat colors and front brake caliper colors

Enthusiasts can complete their look with a limited-edition helmet, jacket and leathers, all in the colors of the bike

Misano Adriatico / Borgo Panigale / Sant’Agata Bolognese, September 2, 2022 – From the heart of Motor Valley, in the prestigious context of the San Marino and the Rimini Riviera GP, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has been unveiled to the public (here the link to the official presentation).

The most attractive and exclusive Ducati Streetfighter ever produced is a motorcycle that perfectly embodies the values ​​of extreme performance, sportiness, and exclusivity shared by Ducati and Lamborghini, two brands of excellence that have contributed to writing the history of Motor Valley and that, with this project, renew and enhance their collaboration. The result is a magical combination of technology, performance and beauty, capable of making fans dream from the very first glance.

By applying the technical base of the Panigale V4 S ’23 and integrating elements that characterize the DNA of Lamborghini, Ducati has created a hyper-exclusive model. The bike will be produced in a numbered series limited to 630 + 63 units and it reworks the concepts that gave life to the Lamborghini Huracán STO.

The Huracán STO is the highest-performing model ever made from the Huracán family, a super sports car created with the sole purpose of offering all the sensations of sports driving and the technology of a real racing car in a model approved for road use. An approach with light materials and functional design come together to express outright performance.

Lamborghini style features have been transferred to the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, starting with the forged wheels explicitly made for this bike with the design of the Huracán STO. The rear rim is enriched by the presence of a single titanium locking nut with a Lamborghini design.

The Centro Stile Ducati has redesigned the superstructures of this special bike, drawing strong inspiration from the Huracán STO: on the front mudguard, tank cover, belly pan and tail, all new components, grille extractors, vents and air intakes have been obtained that explicitly recall those present on the car. Specifically, the mudguard is inspired by the integrated air vents in the Lamborghini “cofango”, the extractors obtained on the belly pan follow the cooling intakes of the rear brakes of the Huracán STO, those present on the side covers of the tank recall the vents on the front fenders of the car, while the extractors on the single-seater tail refer to those on the bonnet of the Lamborghini.

Further testimony of the obsessive attention to detail that characterizes this bike is the fact that all the carbon components (including the aforementioned front mudguard, belly pan, radiator cover, wings, tank cover and tail) are made using the same texture visible on the super sports cars of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. The saddle of the motorcycle is also inspired by the finish of the seats of the Huracán STO, thanks to the presence of highlights in the same color.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is enhanced by additional premium components: adjustable rider foot pegs in billet aluminum, lightened brake and clutch levers in billet aluminum, and the heel guards, the saddle pad, dashboard cover and ignition switch cover as well as the sprocket protection made of the special carbon fiber used for the bodywork components.

The same carbon fiber is used in parts assigned to heat protection in the covers of the rear head and manifolds of the relative cylinder bank, but also in the headlight support, in the rear mudguard and subframe guards.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini’s side view is enhanced by the Akrapovič exhaust silencer in titanium with a carbon fiber end cap.

The model’s name and the bike’s serial number are shown on a metal plate inserted in the central tank cover. The number is also machined from solid aluminum, and appears on the TFT dashboard during ignition, together with a celebratory animation showing the Ducati and Lamborghini badges and the silhouette of the model.

630 examples of the Ducati Streetfighter Lamborghini will be made in Verde Citrea and Arancio Dac livery, one of the specific color combinations of the Huracán STO. The Brembo wings and brake calipers are also colored in Arancio Dac, the latter with a contrasting black logo. The Öhlins stays and fork legs are also black.

In addition to the 630 Verde Citrea/Arancio Dac units, Ducati is offering an even more exclusive series of 63 bikes, called Speciale Clienti, which are only available to 63 Lamborghini customers. Through direct collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati, the customer will be able to configure their Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti with body colors and wheels exactly like their Lamborghini. It will also be possible to choose the colors of the brake calipers among those included in the palette (Yellow, Red, Black and California Orange, in addition to the standard color) and the details of the saddle among the four available versions.

The heart of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine with a power output of 208 hp, characterized by a counter-rotating shaft, desmodromic distribution with four valves per cylinder and TwinPulse firing order derived from MotoGP. On the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini the engine is characterized by having a dry clutch, as on the Ducati MotoGP and Superbike.

The aluminum Front Frame uses the engine as a stressed element. The suspension is the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active units, while the Brembo braking system relies on Stylema calipers and 330 mm discs. Based on carbon biplane wings integrated into the tank side covers, the aerodynamic package stabilizes the bike at high speeds without compromising agility and handling. The curb weight is 435.5 lbs.[GA1]

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is supplied with accessories that increase its appeal and ease of set-up for track use. They start with the open carbon fiber cover for the dry clutch and continue with the block-off plates for both license plate and rear-view mirrors, a racing fuel cap and a motorcycle cover in the same color as the bodywork. The equipment is completed by an aluminum certificate of authenticity, on which the frame and engine numbers are shown, to guarantee the bike’s originality and to further underline its exclusivity.

This unique collaboration is reinforced by the possibility, reserved for Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini owners, to complete the look with a limited-edition helmet, jacket and leathers, featuring a color scheme that echoes that of the motorcycle. Furthermore, for purchasers of the special customer version, the leathers can also be customized in the colors used for the configuration, limited to the choice offered by the Dainese palette.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini was unveiled during the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit. The collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini, which had already given life in 2021 to the Siàn-inspired Diavel 1260 Lamborghini – so successful that it sold out in a few days – will also continue on the MotoGP circuits. Starting from the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, the shield of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company also appears on the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team.

First deliveries in the United States and Canada will begin in May 2023. United States pricing for the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will begin at an MSRP of $68,000, with the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti being $83,000. For Canada, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will start at an MSRP of $76,600 CAD and the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti will start at an MSRP of $98,400 CAD.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini: All Available Bikes Reserved in Hours

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), September 9, 2022 – All the units of the numbered and limited-edition series of 630 + 63 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini have been reserved in a few hours. The new model born from the collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini was the main protagonist of the first episode of the Ducati World Première web series.

The bike was unveiled live by Pecco Bagnaia in the paddock of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, opening a dream weekend for Ducatisti that saw Bagnaia triumph in the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, taking his fourth consecutive victory in the MotoGP World Championship. On this occasion, the Desmosedici of the Ducati Lenovo Team took to the track with the shield of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company on the fairing and will do so until the end of the season.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati: “Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is an incredible project, capable of expressing an extreme combination of sportiness, exclusivity and appeal. Right from the first sketch, we thought this bike could become a collector’s item and the reaction of the public present at Misano when Pecco unveiled it gave us certainty. Deliveries will start in April (May for North America) 2023 and we are happy for the Ducatisti who have booked this beauty. We are also aware that on this occasion, some enthusiasts were not able to book the bike and fulfill their wish. Still, Ducati is focused on proposing more and more projects of this kind in the future and we are certain that everyone will have the chance to make their dream come true.”

From the very start, Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has been welcomed as a true object of desire for collectors and enthusiasts alike. This sales result confirms the strength and appeal of the collaboration between the two Motor Valley brands. In 2021, the joint work led to the creation of the limited Diavel 1260 Lamborghini series, also capable of winning over enthusiasts worldwide.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is built on the technical base of the 2023 Panigale V4 S, on which the Centro Stile Ducati has integrated various style concepts that distinguish the Lamborghini Huracán STO along with some unique components. The forged rims, with the rear enriched by a titanium locking nut, and the completely redesigned bodywork made of the same carbon fiber used on the Lamborghini super sports cars, are inspired by details from the Huracán STO.

At the same time as the 630 units in Verde Citrea / Arancio Dac livery, Ducati also presented the Speciale Clienti series, even more exclusive and limited to 63 Lamborghini customers, who through a collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati will have the opportunity to configure their own Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti with body colors and wheels exactly like their Lamborghini.

On Ducati’s YouTube channel, there is a beauty video of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini alongside the Lamborghini Huracán STO and a video interview with the Directors of the Centro Stile Ducati Andrea Ferraresi and the Centro Stile Lamborghini Mitja Borkert, who illustrate the creation and development of this fascinating and exclusive project.