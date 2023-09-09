Never been so fast here at Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini in Misano

Sixteenth Michele Pirro on Day 1 of Free Practice for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini in Misano

Michele Pirro closed with the sixteenth fastest time on the first day of Free Practice for the San Marino GP, the twelfth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, which sees the Aruba.it Racing team participating as a wild card.

After putting his Desmosedici GP with a livery inspired by the WorldSBK team’s Panigale V4R at the top of the FP1 classification, Pirro failed to be that efficient in the afternoon’s Free Practice, as he couldn’t take full advantage of the soft tyre in his time attack attempt, closing the session only 16th (1:31.743).

Therefore, the Aruba.it Racing team rider will be forced to take part in Q1 as well tomorrow morning. The San Marino GP Sprint will be held in the afternoon, at 15:00 local time, over a 13-lap distance.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51) – 16th (1:31.743)

“Overall, it was a positive day as I had never been so fast here in Misano! However, in this afternoon’s free practice, I couldn’t put together a good lap and failed to take advantage of the soft tyre. In my time attack, I found numerous yellow flags and made some mistakes. In any case, I am happy. Even with the medium tyre, I managed to lap in 1:31, and I know I have the potential to get through to Q2. The level is high, but I showed that I can be fast. Tomorrow, we will give it all.”