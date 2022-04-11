Get your Svartpilen and Vitpilen on! Introducing new 2022 Husqvarna Street Bikes…exciting street machines that combine ground-breaking, instantly-recognizable design with class-leading features and technology. Urban explorer 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, immersive 2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, and the supermoto that captures the thrill of the race track and brings the pure riding essence of Supermoto to the street the 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto. And not to be left behind, new electric eBike street bikes the 2022 Husqvarna 16eDrive and 2022 Husqvarna 12eDrive.

Amazing new, revised and revolutionary 2022 Husqvarna motorcycles right here, right now at Total Motorcycle. What are you waiting for?

New 2022 Husqvarna Street Bikes – HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES REVEALS 2022 STREET RANGE – MOTORCYCLES DESIGNED AND BUILT TO CONQUER EVERY ENVIRONMENT

VITPILEN AND SVARTPILEN MODELS RECEIVE A FRESH DESIGN TO MARK A NEW YEAR

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of the 2022 street lineup, including the 701 Supermoto, Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 – exciting street machines that combine ground-breaking, instantly-recognizable design with class-leading features and technology. Enhancing their unique aesthetic, the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 both boast new graphics for 2022. This range of dynamic, single-cylinder models joins the recently-launched Norden 901, a well-appointed, go-anywhere global traveler that connects roads to the unknown.

Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in the urban environment and out of town. The strong and tractable 373 cc, single-cylinder engine, streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension combine to make a machine that is capable and manageable. ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping, while the Easy Shift allows for clutchless gear changes.Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires add to its rugged looks and offer exceptional grip on a wide variety of terrain.

The Vitpilen 401 shares the Svartpilen 401’s 373 cc engine, giving it the same wide-ranging ability both in town and out on twisty roads. A dynamic chassis, easy ergonomics and low weight make for an engaging ride, while the WP APEX suspension guarantees instant rider feedback. The Vitpilen 401 also benefits from ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS for outstanding stopping power, as well as Easy Shift for clutchless gear changes. With its smart, striking finish and design, the Vitpilen 401 shows its true colors for 2022.

The new graphics of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models enhance their stunning appearance, and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design informed by the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Technical highlights:

• Striking new graphics highlight the progressive design

• High-strength steel trellis frame

• Reliable and efficient single-cylinder engine

• State-of-the-art Easy Shift function and ride-by-wire throttle

• Premium build quality and finish

• LED headlight and taillight

• Lightweight and nimble handling

• High-quality components and technology fitted standard

Offering incredible power in a lightweight, versatile package and paired with next-level technology and rider aids, the 701 Supermoto returns to conquer city streets, mountain passes, or track-day chicanes. The nimble chassis with WP suspension and torquey 692.7 cc engine offer unmatched single-cylinder performance, while the Swedish functionality delivers stylish and modern design.

The highly-anticipated Norden 901 has finally hit dealer floors. With Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Rally machines as a source of inspiration and industry-leading electronic rider aids, it delivers the ideal blend between offroad capability and world-traveler rideability. Sprung with adjustable WP APEX suspension (220 mm) and powered by an 889 cc parallel twin engine with a 5-gal (19-L) fuel tank, this is a motorcycle to make even the longest riding days rewarding, no matter how far the rider chooses to go, on-road or off.

Providing additional performance options, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Technical Accessories range – a complete collection of thoughtfully designed, high-quality components to further improve performance and increase durability. In addition, the Functional Offroad Apparel collection allows riders to create a personalized look with protective items that assure the highest levels of protection and comfort.

The 2022 Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 and Norden 901 are all available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers now. The 2022 701 Supermoto will be available with the rest of the street range this May.

2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto: THE ESSESENCE OF RIDING.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto…

Featuring the largest single-cylinder engine on the market, advanced electronics and a state-of-the-art chassis, the nimble 701 Supermoto captures the thrill of the race track and brings the pure riding essence of Supermoto to the street.

2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401: STUNNING HERITAGE.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401…

The Vitpilen 401 is an unassuming hero of the sub-500 cc world. Its surefootedness, light weight and immersive riding position guarantee helmet-hidden smiles. You don’t ride it as much as guide it with feather-light inputs. It reacts to the smallest response, moves at the lightest touch and feeds back every road texture through low-slung bars. It’s an all-encompassing and sensory ride which resonates with new and experienced riders alike. The new 2022 colours and graphics enhance the stunning appearance, and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design following the brand’s Swedish heritage.

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: URBAN EXPLORER.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401…

The Svartpilen 401 makes no excuses about its rugged appeal. It is by definition a motorcycle at home on the fringes of a metropolitan playground, where the blacktop is less than perfect. Making use of its lightweight and punchy engine to navigate side streets, it is a master of all it surveys. The new 2022 colours and graphics enhance the stunning appearance, and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design following the brand’s Swedish heritage.

2022 Husqvarna 16eDrive: TWO WHEEL JOURNEY STARTS HERE.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna 16eDrive…

Confidence in control – The Husqvarna 16eDrive by STACYC™ lets kids aged 4 to 8 years rapidly get to grips with the essential skills for handling a powered two-wheeler. From the basics of balance to brake and throttle operation, the 16eDrive translates tentative first steps into total confidence in control. By allowing young riders to progress at their own pace on an easy-to-handle electric balance bike, learning is fun and fast. The 16eDrive has three power modes so that children can go quicker when they’re ready. With up to an hour of runtime from each easily changed and charged battery, the fun and learning keep on coming.

2022 Husqvarna 12eDrive: eBIKE ADVENTURE.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna 12eDrive…

Fast learner – The Husqvarna 12eDrive by STACYC™ gets kids quickly up to speed with the essentials of two-wheel control. From getting to grips with the basics of balance with the power off, to feet-up riding while operating an actual throttle and brake, the 12eDrive is the fastest way for kids aged 3 to 5 years to gain confidence on two wheels. Tomorrow’s champions can start at their own pace today with a choice of three power modes for safe learning. Each battery charge gives up to an hour of runtime, and can be quickly changed and charged so the fun never stops.

